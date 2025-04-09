Roger Penske Extends Indianapolis 500 Invite To President Trump During Team Penske White House Visit

There was a lot of horsepower on display at the White House on Wednesday as President Donald Trump welcomed legendary team owner Roger Penske and a slate of drivers and team personnel from Team Penske across NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA.

Penske is one of the biggest names in racing and has been for decades. While Team Penske is usually competitive regardless of the category, the last few seasons have been massive for The Captain.

Team Penske has won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships with Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, back-to-back Indianapolis 500 wins courtesy of Josef Newgarden, and a Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona win for its factory Porsche team.

All three were represented on Wednesday with Penske himself accompanied by Blaney, Logano, Newgarden, and Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, and Laurens Vanthoor all of whom split time behind the wheel of Penske's No. 7 Penske Porsche 963 GTP (Tandy and Nasr are also slated to drive for Penske at Le Mans in June).

It's really cool to see a legend like Penske honored at the White House and even cooler to see him bring cars from all across the various series in which his team competes.

However, the biggest piece of news came when the President was talking about Penske's success, including what he has done with the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which he owns.

Trump said that he needs to get out to the Indy 500 and suggested that this might be the year.

"I'll have to get there," Trump said. "Maybe this year, with you."

Penske then told the President that he has an "open invitation."

President Trump has been no stranger to major races over the last few years. He attended the Daytona 500 earlier this year, and went to the Coca-Cola 600 and Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix last year.

However, if he were to drop by the Speedway for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, he would be the first sitting president to ever attend the race.

Which, I'll be honest, almost seems hard to believe given what an iconic, American event it is.

We'll see if it happens, and if it does, that will be quite a moment.