While You Were Sleeping, The Phillies-Giants Game Ended With A Chaotic Homer That Never Left The Park

A walk-off, inside-the-park homer to get us through July? Yes, please!

It's not often that something happens in baseball that I haven't seen a million times before. I've been around the game for my entire life. Played it for over half my life. Played it well for, like, 2 of those 15 seasons.

But, hey – I still have a third-team all-conference plaque in my office, and you DON'T! Piss off.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! This Phillies-Giants game from late Tuesday night out in San Francisco. You ever seen a three-run walk-off homer? Sure. We all have.

Now, you ever seen one that didn't leave the park? Come on! Let's get weird:

These are the inside-the-park vibes we need to push us through the dead period

I mean, incredible. This is why baseball is the best. Well, that's not true. Football is the best. But, baseball gives you crap like this that makes you think to yourself, ‘has that ever happened?’

It has! Sort of.

Per MLB.com, it was the first inside-the-park, walk-off homer since INDIANS outfielder Tyler Naquin ripped one on Aug. 19, 2016. Better yet, it was the first time the Phillies lost on an inside-the-park, walk-off homer since Brooklyn’s Pete Reiser hit one on May 11, 1946, at Ebbets Field.

Any 79-year-olds in class today who remember that one? Lemme know!

Anyway, I feel like the craziest things always happen at Oracle Park. Or, as I know, AT&T Ballpark. You had all the Bonds home runs. McCovey Cove. The kayaks.

And, of course, my favorite all-time moment from the 2002 World Series:

I remember watching that live, and it still holds up today. Electric. What an underrated series that was. You had Barry Bonds, Jeff Kent, JT Snow and Jason Schmidt on one side … and legends like Tim Salmon, Garrett Anderson, Troy Glaus and a very young John Lackey on the other side.

It doesn't get talked about a ton in the pantheon of great World Series matchups, but it was a good one.

Back when baseball was fun and players were rubbing the invisible cream on their ass so they could hit 500-foot tanks.

Sad. We used to be such a great country.