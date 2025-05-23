Arkansas Ends Up With Inside-The-Park Home Run After Ole Miss Players Have Brutal Collision In The Outfield

Inside-the-park home runs are one of the most exciting things that can happen in baseball, but you never want to see one happen like this.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels met in the quarterfinals of the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

The 7-seed Rebels started off hot in this one with a five-run first inning, so in the bottom of the second, the 2-seed Razorbacks were hoping to kickstart a rally of their own.

That was going to start with infielder Cam Kozeal, who was at the plate against Ole Miss righty Cam Maddox.

Kozeal made contact with the 3-2 pitch and sent it pretty deep into right-center field.

There was some definite gray area, which led both right fielder Ryan Moerman and center fielder Isaac Humphrey to get on their horses to try to track it down.

If either of them called for that ball, the other guy never heard it.

Good lord. I don't know about you, but I think I felt that one through my computer screen.

According to the SEC website's write-up of the game, the training staff was out to check on them in a hurry, and fortunately, both players were able to get up. Humphrey stayed in the game. However, Moerman left with an apparent knee injury, but he returned to the dugout under his own power.

Ole Miss wound up winning the game 5-2, which eliminates Arkansas from the SEC Tournament, but they've got an NCAA Tournament regional to host.

Still, the talk of that game is going to be the collision. And while I'm glad you don't, I honestly can't believe you don't ones like that more often. It sounds like both players involved in this one are going to be just fine, which is great to hear.