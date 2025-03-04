This Is Where Sam Darnold And Other Available Quarterbacks Land This Offseason

The deadline for NFL teams to designate franchise or transition tags on pending unrestricted free agents is 4 p.m. on Thursday and that should mean a lot for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Because if he is not tagged by the deadline, he will instantly become the most coveted unrestricted free agent quarterback this offseason and the target of either the Minnesota Vikings on a long-term deal or a number of other teams that need a starting quarterback for 2025 and beyond.

Vikings Not Expected To Franchise Darnold

It's unlikely the Vikings will use the tag on Darnold because it would cost upwards of $40 million. ESPN reported Darnold will definitively not be tagged.

Multiple NFL sources insist the Vikings are still interested in re-signing Darnold. But once free agency begins, other clubs will have a say in the matter as well.

So Darnold will be a big name in the quarterback carousel about to kick off when free agency negotiations are officially allowed to begin on March 10.

Where does Darnold end up? Can the Vikings get Darnold signed before March 10?

And where does Cam Ward, who has separated himself from the other quarterbacks as the consensus best QB in this year's draft, end up?

Here are OutKick's predictions for every starting quarterback needy team:

Stefanski Turns To Familiar Cousins

Cleveland Browns: They have a $230 million albatross in Deshaun Watson who may or may not be able to play in the 2025 season. So, they need a starting caliber quarterback. They have the No. 2 overall selection, and if Cam Ward is not picked No. 1, they'll select him on what is a pretty easy call. The problem is the draft is in April and banking on somebody else passing on Ward is not a strategy. So the Browns can either trade up to No. 1 if it's available. But before that, they probably are going to sign a bridge quarterback who can play next season. Something to remember, coach Kevin Stefanski was the QB coach and offensive coordinator in Minnesota when Kirk Cousins was their starter. The Falcons have said they're keeping Cousins. Yeah, whatever. QB partner: Kirk Cousins.

Indianapolis Colts: They want to conduct a quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and some unarmed veteran. This is a rough approach because they drafted Richardson in 2023 and already seem to be heading for the lifeboats on the pick. The problem is the Colts have multiple needs, and selecting a mid-first-round QB prospect or later isn't going to solve those. So look to a veteran. The one that makes most sense is one that played for coach Shane Steichen in Philadelphia, played for the Colts in 2023, and could be available if/when the Las Vegas Raiders release him in the coming weeks. QB partner: Gardner Minshew.

What Does Brady Think Of Darnold?

Las Vegas Raiders: They've been linked to Shedeur Sanders in the draft, but the problem is they own the No. 6 overall pick and that's probably too high to pick Sanders and way too low to land Ward. So perhaps they trade down and land Sanders while picking up an extra pick. But to think 73-year-old Pete Carroll, who wants to win now, will put all his QB eggs in one basket is insane. The Raiders also want a veteran. The Seattle divorce between Carroll and Russell Wilson was rocky. It's unclear how that would affect decisions by either party. The Raiders might also see an opportunity with Darnold. Those two are not the same decision, as Wilson is a bridge QB while Darnold would require a full contract commitment for multiple years. It should be noted that minority partner Tom Brady has been hot and cold on Darnold, noting he takes too many sacks but also saying he became a legitimate NFL starter in 2024. QB partner: Sam Darnold.

Vikings Run It Back With Same Strategy

Minnesota Vikings: Do they simply let Darnold walk in free agency and hand the keys to the franchise to unproven second-year player J.J. McCarthy? Well, sort of. Darnold wants to stay in Minnesota, but the Vikings will be hard-pressed to be the top bidder for him. The Vikings may decide they can do a rerun of the 2024 formula that worked well in that they bet on McCarthy and a veteran with experience. Darnold was the vet last year. Daniel Jones, who spent time with the Vikings last season, is that veteran now. QB partner: Daniel Jones.

New York Giants: They're going to sign a bridge quarterback and try to draft a quarterback. And the quarterback they'll try to get to is Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick if the Tennessee Titans aren't sold on Ward, which would be dumb by the Titans. If the Giants can't land Ward, they may "settle" for a lesser quarterback later in the draft. But who is the bridge quarterback? Aaron Rodgers would merely have to change his commute to be a fit here. QB partner: Rodgers plus a rookie QB.

Jets In A Tough Spot On A Bridge QB

New York Jets: It would be absolutely hilarious if the Jets release Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and both land with the Giants. And what would make that doubly funny is that Rodgers has a good chance of outplaying whatever quarterback the Jets ultimately land. The sense is the Jets could look to Shedeur Sanders, if they trade down, or perhaps pick him or another QB with their 42nd pick of the second round. The team also has veteran Tyrod Taylor on the roster and could be in play for Fields if he's available. QB partner: Taylor or Fields.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The expectation is the Steelers will draft a quarterback and also stick with either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson because they are known commodities from 2024. Half the organization would like to see Wilson return. The other half would like Fields to get a chance to grow and mature after the team managed a 4-2 record with him last year. So, one of those two seems destined for Pittsburgh. Me? I believe coach Mike Tomlin will swing for the fences. He respects Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers doesn't go to the Giants, this could play out. And, yes, it's complicated either way for Rodgers because neither the Giants nor the Steelers are going to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025. QB Partner: Russell Wilson.

Cameron Ward To The Titans

Tennessee Titans: They have the first pick of the draft and $50 million in cap space. If they don't land a quarterback to carry them into the future, they're not doing it right. The smart move is simply draft the best available quarterback and that's Cam Ward of the University of Miami. He can sit behind Will Levis for a bit while he gets comfortable and is starting by midseason at the latest. Simple as that. If the Titans trade the pick for a mint and still don't have a quarterback, what did it solve? QB Partner: Cam Ward.