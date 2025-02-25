Falcons Insist They Will Keep Kirk Cousins As A Backup Which Is Obviously A Ploy

INDIANAPOLIS – Who are the Atlanta Falcons trying to fool?

Us?

Themselves?

The rest of the NFL?

Falcons: Cousins Is Our Backup

Because there was Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot at the podium during the NFL combine on Tuesday, telling anyone who would listen that the Falcons are keeping Cousins as their backup to presumed starter Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.

The team's stance, Fontenot added, has not changed since the end of the season in January.

"Whether it's Kirk Cousins or any other player, we have to really look at how this is going to help our team or and how it's going to affect the Atlanta Falcons," Fontenot said. "And so, not just with Kirk, but with anybody. And all those decisions we make, we look at what's right for this football team."

This despite the fact Cousins is scheduled to make $27.5 million in base salary in the coming season – which would make Cousins the highest and most ridiculously paid backup in the NFL.

This despite the fact that keeping Cousins on the team, let alone on the bench, allows another $10 million injury guarantee to vest on March 16, making him more expensive for 2026.

Falcons Saying What They Must

And here's the truth from a neutral party: Fontenot has to say this. Even if he doesn't mean this, he has to say this because the Falcons are in a tough spot.

And the general manager is hoping to find some way out of it.

The Falcons almost definitely have to release Cousins. They have to do it because taking on that $10 million guarantee is not smart. And because there's a slim chance that if Cousins signs with someone in free agency, they can exact a savings on his 2025 salary.

The Falcons have to move on from Cousins to avoid having any sort of quarterback controversy. No, Cousins isn't about to create it.

But he could request his release, which is bad public relations. Or he could represent a giant shadow behind Penix if the second-year player ever struggles.

Cousins Presents No Issues?

The Falcons deny this would ever be the case.

"Michael Penix is our quarterback," coach Raheem Morris said. "And Michael Penix will continue to be our quarterback. We studied last year, and we talked about looking for that guy. And we believe we found him."

Morris said he believes this, ownership believes this and fans believe this. Left unsaid is what happens if Penix struggles. And Cousins is there at the ready?

It could be uncomfortable.

That's not the best solution for Atlanta. The best solution is for them to find a team willing to trade for Cousins.

So that's what Fontenot's message on Tuesday was all about. It signaled that the Falcons aren't releasing Cousins and anyone interested in the quarterback – such as the Cleveland Browns – may have to trade for him.

This is a pretty transparent attempt to negotiate and send messages through the press.

And that's understandable.

Why A Trade Is Difficult

A trade before June 1 would leave the Falcons with a $37.5 million cap charge for 2025. But it would give them clarity on the position. It would allow Penix to go forward without the shadow of Cousins looming if he struggles in consecutive games.

And it would annul the marriage the team and Cousins agreed to less than a year ago but didn't go as planned.

But why would teams give up anything for Cousins?

Teams would rather wait for Cousins to be released, so that they can sign him for much cheaper than they can pay in a trade.

Any team trading for Cousins inherits a pretty rough contract that runs through 2027 with some very high salary and cap numbers.

A team signing Cousins as a free agent, meanwhile, gets the salary and cap savings of having the Falcons pay part of the freight. It's akin to the Steelers signing Russell Wilson last year, paying him the veteran minimum for a year, and having the Denver Broncos pay the rest of his $39 million salary.

And why would Cousins agree to this unless he totally loves the idea of playing for the interested team? Remember, Cousins has a no-trade clause. So he can veto a trade to any team he's not eager to play for.

That means we have a standoff.

The Falcons have made clear their position. The rest of the NFL and Cousins himself will play the part in the coming weeks.