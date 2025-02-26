Jets May Think Aaron Rodgers Debacle Is Over When It Really Is Not

INDIANAPOLIS – The New York Jets think their Aaron Rodgers debacle is behind them. It's not, folks.

The team previously announced, and repeated here at the NFL combine, that it is moving on from its starting quarterback and everyone's acting like this will be done once Rodgers is officially designated a post-June 1 cut.

But, nope, not gonna be that simple.

Rodgers Casts A Long Shadow

Because Aaron Rodgers, rookie general manager Darren Mougey and rookie head coach Aaron Glenn will soon find out, casts a very long shadow. And as long as the sun continues to shine on Rodgers as an active player, that shadow will remain.

We know this because on Tuesday, almost two weeks after the Jets announced their intentions to release Rodgers, the most discussed subject in the press conference both Mougey and Glenn held at the combine was Rodgers.

It was why they're releasing Rodgers?

And what happened in conversations with Rodgers?

And what happens after Rodgers?

And what about the players that remain on the Jets that were brought to the team because of Rodgers?

And at multiple times in discussing these things, Mougey or Glenn both slipped. They intended to play cards close to the vest. But it seemed as if they were actually wearing no vests.

Jets Will Move On From Adams

Examples:

We already know the Jets must deal with players currently on their roster that were brought in primarily because of Rodgers.

So receiver Davante Adams must be dealt with. And receiver Allen Lazard must be dealt with.

But following the Mougey and Glenn talk, we understand it would be surprising if both players are on the team in 2025. We know this because of what Mougey and Glenn said.

"Davante's on the team right now," both said.

And here's the lesson for the rookie GM and coach: The entire Earth understands that when an NFL personnel executive or coach says a player is on the team "right now," it means that player probably won't be on the team in the near future.

Everyone knows this.

So, we know Adams won't be with the Jets during the 2025 season.

Mougey also said the Jets have a plan for Adams and "in the next few weeks we'll address that issue."

One does not need a plan to take effect in the next few weeks – not coincidentally, when the new league year begins on March 12 – if a player's status will remain unchanged.

Mougey Won't Discuss Rodgers Details Until He Does

Anyway, now to Rodgers himself. Mougey seemed initially defensive about revealing any Rodgers details.

And then he revealed some Rodgers details.

"I'm not going to discuss any private discussion I had with Aaron throughout this process," Mougey said. "I'm not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process.

"I will say this: There was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets. That never happened.

"[Aaron Glenn] and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations, a lot of good thoughts, and just felt at the end of the day it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward to go in another direction at the quarterback position."

One question:

How Can Jets Say It's Going To Get Better?

How do the Jets know the best thing for them moving forward is to go in another direction if they don't really know what that direction is exactly?

Both Mougey and Glenn said they intend to replace Rodgers with a good quarterback. But neither would or probably could give the identity of that player because they cannot possibly know that if it's someone outside the organization.

There are simply too many variables – such as other teams and players having a say in the process – for the Jets to have already identified someone better than Rodgers that they are absolutely certain they're going to add.

You know what that is going to lead to? If Rodgers plays, he better stink compared to his Jets successor. Because if he doesn't, fans and the New York media will harp on the idea that these new guys simply released the better quarterback.

It is possible the Jets believe Tyrod Taylor is that next quarterback. He's on the roster. He has been a solid player in the past.

Jets Must Fill New Quarterback Void

So, is Taylor going to be New York's Week 1 starting quarterback?

"We can't say that," Glenn answered. "We haven't had free agency, we haven't had the draft. Listen, Tyrod is a good player, we know that. I think he's won almost 50 percent of his games. So, he's a guy who's been in this league for a long time. So to answer that question, it's hard to because draft, free agency haven't come yet."

That sounds like a coach not committing to an obvious option. Maybe Glenn has a better idea of what might happen.

But will that idea be better than Rodgers? Is Glenn confident about that?

"We're confident we're trying to win games," Glenn said. "So that may be it is what it is. So, and that's it. And the thing is, I don't want to disrespect any of the players we have on our team. It kind of pisses me off and some of the other players that that's what we all talk about."

Oh, really? Well, the Jets better solve the quarterback void of their own engineering with someone better than Rodgers. Otherwise, they're going to be, um, peeved a lot in 2025.