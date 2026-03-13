What Does James Madison Football Have To Do With Scottie Scheffler?

I don't even think I've ever seen Scottie Scheffler wear purple.

Scottie Scheffler is the best golfer on the planet at this moment, and sometimes it's nice to admire that greatness from afar.

Take this clip the PGA Tour's official X account posted of Scottie taking practice swings in the rain on Thursday ahead of The Player's Championship.

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Now THAT'S dedication.

You have to admire that kind of diligence and resolve. There's a reason he's the top-ranked golfer in the universe.

One guy who admired Scheffler's craft was none other than new James Madison football coach, Billy Napier.

But, ol' Sun Belt Billy took things a step further and co-opted the moment for JMU at a time when that kind of thing probably wasn't necessary.

Now look, I know I've had my issues with Napier in the past, partially due to the fact that he set my most beloved sports program back a half decade with his incompetence, but I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Did Scottie Scheffler play golf at James Madison or even go to college there?

Nope. He's a Texas grad.

Maybe he grew up in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, right?

Wrong again. Scheffler was born in New Jersey and lived there until his family moved to Dallas when he was six years old.

Scottie Scheffler has zero ties to James Madison University, and, as a matter of fact, I don't even think I've ever seen him wear purple.

So, why the hell was Billy Napier giving him the JMU special, complete with team-centric hashtags?

Who knows?

Naturally, Napier was getting roasted in the comments of his post, with people trying to figure out why this warranted a James Madison-flavored post on social media.

I still haven't figured it out yet, so maybe one of you can tell me what kind of 5D chess Napier is playing here. As you know, my inbox is always open.

Then again, we are talking about a man who was too stupid to figure out he had a borderline top-10 roster his last year at Florida and all he needed to do was find a competent offensive coordinator to make sure his team won more than four games, so perhaps I'm giving the guy too much credit.

I'm looking forward to how Napier will spin the U.S. Men's National Team making it out of group play in the World Cup this summer into something JMU related, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, I'm glad I don't have to root for this guy to coach my football team anymore.