Scottie Scheffler Drops Cold-Blooded Quote Reminding Everyone He's The Best In The World

Nothing about Scottie Scheffler, outside the No. 1 that sits next to his name in the world golf rankings, is flashy. In fact, the biggest gripe some have against the guy is that he's too boring. Coming across as a completely normal person while you're literally the best in the world at your job can be as noticeable as the alternative.

Every now and again, however, Scheffler will be lobbed a question by the media and respond in a way a stereotypical, incredibly confident all-world athlete would. Scheffler is, of course, supremely confident, a golfer who ranks first in the world for 181 straight weeks and counting doesn't get there without insane self-belief, but he doesn't routinely express that confidence when there is a microphone sitting in front of him.

That wasn't the case on Wednesday ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler won his first start of 2026 at The American Express, picked up Top 4 finishes in his next two starts, and finished T-12 at The Genesis in his most-recent event. That's not exactly a bad run of form, but what's stood out over his last three tournaments is how slow a start he's gotten off to each week.

His first-round scoring average over his last three starts sits at 73, which is quite the difference compared to his 2025 first-round scoring average of 68.10.

When asked if there was something he could pinpoint that was causing the slow starts, he delivered one of his relatively rare, but always entertaining answers.

"I mean, last year on Tour, I led the Tour in first round, second round, third round, and fourth round scoring. So I'm not too concerned over a very small sample size," Scheffler said.

"When you look at the body of work for me this year, I played four tournaments, so that's 16 rounds. And I've always been a guy that's been really good at staying in the present, doing what I need to do in order to go out and play well. And so at 16 rounds, I've had 13 that have been really solid and three that haven't been as good. So I'm still batting at a pretty nice percentage. And so if I wanted to dig deep into it, I could completely change how I approach tournaments, but I don't think that would be very wise."

No, Scheffler changing how he approaches tournaments would not be very wise. Since March 2024, Scheffler has won 14 events, including three major championships, while picking up back-to-back PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

When you have those accolades, among many others to fall back on, sticking to your process and approach is the correct decision.

Over the course of his six wins in 2025, Scheffler's average margin of victory was four shots. Whenever his typical scoring returns in the first round of an event – which is going to happen sooner rather than later – it feels like another very comfortable win is coming.