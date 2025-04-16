What is the BEST Month of Sports? Join The Debate

The beautiful thing about sports is that no matter what day of the year it is, you can always find something to watch or, for the real degenerates out there, bet on. (Remember sportsbooks offering Korean baseball betting during early Covid days?)

But as the seasons change, real sports fans know some months are better than others for those diehards that need their competitive fix. (Just know you're not alone!)

Let's be honest, is there anything more traditionally wholesome and sincere than having a hot dog during an afternoon baseball game in June in 85-degree sunny weather with a light breeze? You'd think not, but watch out because here come the football fans who are screaming "pigskin or nothing!"

But what about March Madness? Well, my friends, LET THE DEBATE BEGIN!

SPORTS' BEST MONTH IS A HEATED TOPIC!

Many people are debating across social media just what is the best month for sports.

"Start of the baseball season, March Madness, NBA and NHL playoffs starting soon. The Masters. Best time of year for sports," one person tweeted while referencing April.

That's a hard one to argue against, until you realize that the basketball tournament can be hit or miss, especially this year's, which barely saw any big upsets or Cinderella teams going far, while also more and more people are tuning out of the NBA, so I don't know if you're winning people over with that argument.

Another sports fan appreciated April but says May is the actual answer, as the playoffs are more meaningful, Formula 1, Champions League soccer, and let's not forget the Kentucky Derby are all taking place too.



WHAT'S BETTER THAN THE MASTERS?

But Josh on X thinks differently, although topping The Masters - especially a run like Rory McIlroy just had can be hard to do.

"The other best time is October. NCAAF, NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL all at the same time… I'm more of a football/baseball guy, but topping the Masters is hard," he wrote.

Others think it's June - with championships in both hockey and basketball, baseball in full swing, the U.S. Open and, for tennis fans out there, the French Open during sunny afternoons.

FOOTBALL OR BUST!

It's kind of hard to beat that, no?

Unless once again, we're talking about October and football, baby.

But let's ask the real sports fans out there - you, my OutKick faithful. What do you consider the absolute best sports month?