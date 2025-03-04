A Baseball Team Went Rogue And Threw Whipped Cream On A Hot Dog Then Named It After Poop

I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of concession stand innovations. The same old same old gets boring, so I love seeing teams across sports doing what they can to raise the bar.

Whether it's the Carolina Hurricanes pouring beer in a hockey stick or the Vegas Golden Knights cramming chicken tenders and fries inside a plastic Zamboni, anything fresh and new is a-oh-kay by me.

So, let's check in on the Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer league with teams mostly across the upper Midwest. What culinary wonders can fans expect this summer?

Holy s--t…

Alright, there's a lot of explaining that goes along with this one, so I hope you're sitting down (and if you're not sitting down now, you will be after you eat one of these bad boys).

Let's start with what the Skat Dog even is. It's a hot dog served on a chocolate cake donut, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry.

Good lord, it's like a Michael Moore midnight snack…

Next, we need to address the giant, foul-smelling elephant in the room; the name.

"Scat" is, of course, a word for animal poop. That's not a sentence I ever thought I'd type in my professional career… but here we are.

Now, the Growlers say that this ties into the team's name since scat=animal poo and they're named after black bears that live in the area which of course, as we all know, s--t in the woods.

I think that's a bit of a stretch, but It's one I'm willing to make.

As for swapping the "c" with a "k" the team said that's because of Ks being used to denote strikeouts.

The dog — which the team said is over 1,000 calories, but I think we all could have done that math — will only be available on Saturdays and ten lucky fans will get one for free each Saturday night game that it's available.

And if you have to buy your own, that'll set you back $10, which is kind of a steal.

I'm not proud of what I'm about to say, but I think I'd have to give it a try. I'd have a hard time bringing myself to utter the words, "One Skat Dog, please," but once I got over that I'd give it the ol' collegiate summer league try in the name of culinary science.