This Is Not A Drill: Vegas Golden Knights Are Selling Mini Zamboni Full Of Food

I always try to keep my finger on the pulse of innovations in concession technology, and even I wasn't prepared for what the Vegas Golden Knights have unveiled for this season.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a chicken tender served in a Zamboni.

I'll give you a moment to pick yourself up off the floor.

Pictures and videos have started making the rounds on social media of the innovation that's available at T-Mobile Arena, which could be the biggest thing to happen to stadium and arena food since the advent of Dollar Dog Night.

Are you kidding me? A Zamboni-brand ice-resurfacer stuffed full of tendies and loaded with french fries? That almost seems too good to be true.

Let's see some still so we can really examine this bad boy.

Oh, come on. I know they say "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," but if ever there was something that needs to make its way from Sin City into the arena of every professional hockey team's arena (especially the ones I frequent) it's a miniature Zamboni stuffed full of chicken and potatoes.

I don't think this could get any better…

*Passes out and hits the floor with a crash*

Alright… I'm looking at flights to Vegas…

I thought we had reached the pinnacle of hockey concession technology with the Carolina Hurricanes' beer stick.

Now, here's the not-so-cool part: this thing costs somewhere in the neighborhood of $30.

That's a lot for arena chicken tenders and fries — even if they look pretty damn good — but of course, you're paying for the Zamboni, and honestly, I think I'd go for it.

I think that plastic Zamboni that once served as a tendies vessel could be passed down from generation to generation.

Imagine your great-grandkids telling their friends, "Yeah, see that plastic Zamboni? My great-grandpa got drunk at a Golden Knights game and spent $30 on fried chicken. At least he got that sweet Zamboni, otherwise, I'd be ashamed to be related to him."

Beautiful.

This is such a good idea, I expect to see these popping up all around hockey at some point down the line.