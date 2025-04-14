Rory's Win For A Generation, Bryson Getting The Silent Treatment And 5 More Parting Thoughts From The Masters

There is always this feeling of disappointment on the Monday morning after the Masters as it sets in that we have to wait 364 days for the next Masters Sunday. On this Monday, however, the only feeling is pure exhaustion after the five-hour-long rollercoaster ride Rory McIlroy took us on around Augusta National.

It's The Excruciating Pain That Makes Rory McIlroy's Masters Win So Beautiful

The McIlroy-focused storylines to come out of this year's Masters are borderline infinite, and understandably so. Tearing down multiple houses of horror he's built across Augusta National to win his first green jacket, giving up what felt like an insurmountable lead on the second nine, and getting the job done in a playoff to win your first major championship since 2014 produces quite the spotlight.

Other characters and moments were part of the Masters that ultimately turned into Rory's as we give them a look in putting a bow on an instant classic.

Rory's Masters Win Is This Generation's Jack In '86

If you can't count on us humans to do one thing when it comes to any memorable sports moment, it's that we'll almost immediately try to compare it to another from the past.

In the opinion of this 32-year-old, the only Masters of my lifetime even in the same arena as McIlroy's win to complete the Slam is Tiger Woods' win in 2019. Many on social media likened McIlroy's win to the 1986 Masters when Jack Nicklaus won his sixth and final green jacket at 46.

If Jack's win in ‘86 was the win of the Baby Boomer generation, then McIlroy’s has to be the win for Millennials.

Rory McIlroy Describes The Emotions He Was Overcome With As He Fell To His Knees After Winning The Masters

Just as Nicklaus' win in ‘86 put a bow on the greatest career in the sport’s history, McIlroy's victory this year firmly put him in the conversation of being one of the greatest players in the history of the game becoming just the sixth player in the modern era to complete the career Grand Slam.

The dramatic fashion in which he gave up a four-shot lead down the stretch and had to get it done in a playoff was just the added bonus in making the 2025 Masters one of the most electric major championships ever contested.

Justin Rose Is As Classy As They Come

Justin Rose made 10 birdies during Sunday's final round and posted rounds of 65 and 66 on the week, and didn't leave Augusta National with a green jacket. Instead, he left the property now 0-2 in playoffs at the Masters.

Most people in that situation would want to set a new speed record down Magnolia Lane and get out of the town of Augusta as fast as humanly possible, but not Rose.

The Englishman shared a lengthy embrace with McIlroy after his Ryder Cup buddy beat him in the playoff. Then, he not only did an interview with CBS' Amanda Balionis on the broadcast, but made a stop in the media center to speak with reporters as well.

Some golf fans may find Rose a bit over the top, maybe even a bit corny, but you can not argue the fact that he's among the classiest guys out there, and has been for more than two decades now.

Bryson Getting The Silent Treatment From Rory Isn't A Story

While Bryson DeChambeau did not have anywhere close to his A-game over the weekend at Augusta National, he met with reporters after his final round 75 that put him in a T-5 finish for the tournament. Naturally, he was asked plenty of questions about Rory McIlroy, who he played with on Sunday, and garnered quite the attention when he explained the two didn't speak during the final round.

If you were to just read DeChambeau's quote about McIlroy not speaking to him during their round, you would assume he was frustrated by it, but in seeing the video, this is nothing more than Bryson answering a question he was asked.

On the other side of the coin, McIlroy opting not to speak with DeChambeau as he tries to win the biggest golf tournament of his career is completely normal behavior. McIlroy opting not to make small talk with one of the guys he's trying to beat to get a hold of the green jacket is understandable, to put it mildly.

Tiger Woods said one word to Tony Finau during their final round at Augusta in 2019. McIlroy going that same route with Bryson is pretty standard stuff.

A Golf Clap For Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap won the 2023 U.S. Amateur in August 2023. He then went on to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur in January 2024 before turning pro and earning a second win on Tour in July 2024. Players with that sort of resume do not do what Dunlap did on Thursday at the Masters.

Standing on the third tee box he was 1-over par for his round. He then proceeded to play his next 16 holes at 17-over par, which adds up to an opening round score of 90.

A 90, in the Masters, as a professional, not even a year removed from winning a second title on the PGA Tour.

Plenty, if not most, young players in his shoes would have suddenly discovered ‘back soreness’ on Friday morning and withdrawn from the tournament. Dunlap not only showed up on Friday, but played a truly unbelievable round of golf given his circumstances. The Alabama product was four-under on the day through 15 holes before bogeying each of his final three holes of the day.

Nevertheless, going from a 90 on day one to a 1-under par 71 the next day is wildly impressive stuff.

Xander Schauffele Sneakily Keeps His Streak Alive

The Masters marked only Xander Schauffele's fifth start of 2025 after he picked up a rib injury early in the year. Nobody knew what to expect from the two-time major winner heading into Augusta National, but it turns out it was the same 'ol Xander.

After a 1-over par round to begin his tournament, Schauffele shot 6-under over his final 54 holes to finish in a tie for eighth.

With the impressive showing, Schauffele has now finished inside the Top 20 in 11 consecutive major championships.

Man, Does Patrick Reed Love Augusta National

Patrick Reed wasn't on too many people's radar heading into the week. When it came to the 12 LIV players in the field, he wasn't exactly atop the list of guys who many thought could contend, but the world forgot that Augusta National tends to bring out the best in Mr. Reed.

Back-to-back 69s on the weekend were good enough for a solo third-place finish, his best finish in a major since he won the green jacket in 2018.

If it weren't for a three-putt bogey on the Par 5 13th from inside 5-feet, Reed would have made things even more interesting down the stretch. He made up for the disappointing bogey with a hole-out eagle on the 17th hole that was electric.

Just A Ho-Hum Fourth Place Finish For Scottie Scheffler

The No. 1 player in the world didn't make a double bogey all week compared to the four Rory McIlroy made during the tournament, but simply fell a few birdie putts short of truly threatening the top of the leaderboard.

After a delayed start to 2025 thanks to some homemade ravioli making gone wrong, Scheffler has officially reached the point where he is lurking in a major, major way with a busy part of the calendar coming up.

In seven starts this year, Scheffler hasn't finished worse than 25th and has five finishes inside the Top 11.