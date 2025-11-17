We’re Finally Done With NFL Games In Europe (This Year)

Our long national nightmare is over... for now.

Rejoice, fellow patriots, for our last NFL game overseas happened yesterday.

It was a real barnburner between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders, featuring a ton of field goals and maybe one of the worst in-game decisions of the year, but that's beside the point.

What's done is done, and we don't have to wake up at the ass-crack of dawn anymore to watch two teams being exported to Europe for their viewing pleasure.

At least for the rest of this season, that is.

I've said it before and I will say it again: I'm tired of the globalization of our new national pastime.

The best players in sports like baseball and basketball are all from foreign soil. The NFL – and football in general – is America's last bastion for having a sport that is almost entirely its own.

Sure, there may be a kicker from South America, Australia, or Korea, and the occasional Canadian may be able to spin a tight spiral, but all of our best players in the NFL are uniquely American, and that has to count for something.

This year, the NFL had a record seven international games. Six of these games took place in Europe, with the seventh being in São Paulo, Brazil.

Hell, we are even starting to see more college football games being played in exotic locales, and you already know how I feel about even moving games off campus.

I know it may sound trivial to some of you, but football is our sport, America's sport.

With how much our culture is eroding thanks to shifting demographics and unfettered immigration on our home soil, shipping several of our NFL games off to other countries just feels like another step towards self-destruction.

On a slightly less important note, it also means fewer home games a year for teams being selected to go to Europe, and, in turn, fewer opportunities for their fans to see their team play live.

The Jets and Browns played designated home games in London this season.

Those are two long-suffering but loyal fanbases, so taking a home game away from those die-hard fans feels like another slap in the face to the supporters of these star-crossed franchises.

I'm happy to report we don't have to worry about this for the rest of the year, but we all know this is only a temporary reprieve, so here's my final plea:

Keep football in America, please. It's one of the only sports left that is uniquely ours.