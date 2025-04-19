WATCH: Severance Just Teamed Up With The New York Knicks In Incredible Video

New York Knicks fans are AMPED up after a Severance-inspired hype video was just released ahead of tonight's Game 1 playoff game against the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks star Karl Anthony Towns tweeted out the Ben Stiller-narrated, Knicks-centric video, and it is a straight-up VIBE.

"It's that time… You've heard it all before. Same story, different history. The expectations. This place. This city," Stiller's voice reads over Knicks' images in Severance-like colors and the TV series' theme song playing in the background.

KNICKS-PISTONS FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS STARTS TODAY

"Out there, it's a game. In here, it's everything. So are you out… or are you in?" Steller continues before the beat picks up and Knicks highlights throughout the franchise's 79-year history start being played.

At one point in the video, the numbers on the computer screen of the Lumon Industries workspace (if you watch the series, you know) go to the number 33, which then transforms into No. 33 Patrick Ewing dunking the basketball.

Karl Anthony Towns understands his playoff mission when he captioned the video "Mysterious and Important."



SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

KNICKS WILL NEED SOME PLAYOFF MAGIC

Across social media, the video is quickly gaining buzz, with many Knicks fans LOVING it while other team's fanbases are jealous that their team doesn't have one.

"Holy sh*t, inject this into my veins. The edit I didn't know I needed!" one fan screamed. "The crossover I needed!!!" another one wrote.

One thing's for certain, the team behind Severance absolutely knows what they're doing. At the start of this past Season 2's launch, it brilliantly did a pop-up "live cubicle" featuring all the real cast members in the middle of New York City's Grand Central Terminal. Videos of the experience immediately went viral in a not-over-the-top type of way to let everyone know that the second season was debuting.

If the Knicks expect to go deep into the Eastern Conference Playoffs, they're going to need to do the same and pull out all the tricks and the genius tactics.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE SEVERANCE / KNICKS MASH UP? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow