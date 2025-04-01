'Severance' Stars Talk About The Set - Are All Those Hallways Real?

There are plenty of questions that come along with Apple TV+'s hit series "Severance," but what's the deal with all those hallways and what do they really look on set?

Anyone who has watched the psychological thriller has seen the long, winding bright white hallways where Lumon Industries "innies" work throughout the day before their brains essentially turn off when they leave the building, and they enter their "outies" lifestyle.

It turns out those hallways were very real on the set, which I would 100% get lost trying to figure out where I was going. But it's good to know I'm not alone, as actress Sarah Brock, who played "Miss Huang" on Apple TV's most watched franchise told Jimmy Kimmel that the hallways are essentially a maze, and she needs help getting around as well.

"It's seriously a maze - what you see on the show is pretty much what it looks like in real life," Brock began. "But they keep rearranging the walls every few days depending on what they're filming, so it's impossible to memorize. So I would always get lost walking on set and would have to find a PA or someone to lead me to where they were. It was so crazy."

And what about those doors? Do they actually open and go anywhere?

"Yes! If it's the break room or Milchick's office, those are always set there (with the MDR office in the middle of the entire mess of a maze) but as far as the actual walls and what connects to what, those are always changing.

In an interview with Mashable, Adam Scott, who plays Mark S., had previously said that Executive Producer Ben Stiller added even more hallways to the set for the recently wrapped up Season 2, and that often he and Patricia Arquette would end up getting lost and would have to start screaming for someone to come find them.

The cast recently did a pop-up event in New York City's Grand Central Terminal

Though frustrating at times, Severance has only grown in popularity - precisely because it is so unpredictable and leaves the viewer with so many questions.

With Season 2 officially done and available in its entirety on Apple TV+, fans should be excited to know that not only are they not going to have to wait three years like they did between seasons 1 and 2, but that the new season may be coming sooner than later.

Meaning that you need to start watching if you haven't yet. Give it a few episodes and I promise you that you'll get hooked just like I was.

