Viral Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Video Has Meaning And Dr. Chao Explains

The recent video of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown catching passes off a JUGS machine went viral when fans took the images to mean the player is going to be back this season.

And guess what?

He might be, according to OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao.

"I do think Marquise Brown can return," said Dr. Chao, the one-time team doctor of the San Diego Chargers and founder of Sports Injury Central. "It's a matter of when he will get the OK. So, if you ask, ‘How much does it surprise he could catch one-handed passes from a JUGS machine now? I’d say to you, I'd be surprised if he couldn't."

Hollywood To Hutchinson Comparison

The images of Brown under his Chiefs' helmet working toward his return is exciting to Chiefs fans. It suggests the accomplished receiver, who had surgery in September to address a dislocated sternoclavicular (SC) joint, is close to returning.

That's similar to the response Detroit Lions fans had a few weeks ago when fans saw pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson walking unassisted in a rehabilitation pool. Well, Dr. Chao addressed that video.

And he offers a comparison to the Brown video:

"This is about the same as Aidan Hutchinson walking in the pool," Dr. Chao said. "With Aidan Hutchinson, we're close to the next explosion. And the next explosion is when we see him on the sideline of an NFL game [this month].

"And here's the analogy. Aidan Hutchinson standing on the sideline of an NFL game is equal to Marquise Brown catching passes from a JUGS machine. It doesn't mean anything."

Well, not anything. Just not anything relative to actually being effective on the field.

Marquise Brown Looks Fine

"Marquise Brown right now is normal in every day life," Dr. Chao said. "But if we're talking about taking hits and having people fall on you and affecting stability, the fact he looks normal catching passes one-handed in every day life has nothing to do with stability of the SC joint to trauma.

"Just like seeing Aidan Hutchinson standing on the sideline and full weight-bearing doesn't mean he can get around the edge."

So, there it is. Looking good and being able to play are quite different.

Which begs the question, when can Brown return? The Chiefs, everyone understands, have already clinched a playoff spot. Although their receiver corps is solid, it definitely can improve with the help of the former 1,000-yard receiver.

Brown will visit his doctor next week. If that goes well, he might be cleared to work into practice. That means Brown might be ready just prior to the playoffs. He's been posting on X like the clock is ticking on his return.

Timeline Unsettled By Lack Of Info

What makes the timeline of Brown's return uncertain is that there is little history of SC surgery being done on NFL players – because the injury typically heals through time.

"It's uncharted waters," Dr. Chao said. "You don't have to do the surgery very often. I've done it in my career, not very often. And never in the NFL. I'm not aware of anyone who's had it in the NFL. And the axiom is don't be the first or last to have a surgery.

"So he's one of the first to have this surgery in the NFL. But I said, it's not necessarily season-ending."

When Dr. Chao said that, the social media doctors came over the top rope at him.

"People said, the season's over, the season's over, the season's over," Dr. Chao said. "OK, I get it because it's uncharted waters. So now, what's going to happen?

"Is the surgeon going to say it's pretty darn safe, it's 99 percent safe, let him go? Or is the surgeon going to say it's one percent not safe, we're not going to let him go?"