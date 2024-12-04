NFL Playoff Scenarios For Week 14 Give Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Eagles Chance To Clinch

It's that time of year when NFL teams and especially their fans are starting to look at playoff scenarios to understand what needs to happen to clinch a spot in the postseason. Or not.

The NFL has already done all the figuring for us, and will continue to do that until the end of the regular-season.

So here are the NFL's playoff scenarios going into Week 14:

Bills First AFC Team To Clinch Title

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (10-2) – AFC East.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) – playoff berth.

Scenario: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. 

Kansas City clinches AFC West title with:

  1. KC win.

Lions Can Clinch Playoff Berth 

NFC

No team has clinched a division title or wild card berth.

Scenario: Detriot Lions (11-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3); Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video.

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. DET win or tie.
  2. ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie.
  3. ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  4. ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win.
  5. ATL loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win.
  6. ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + PHI win + DET clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over PHI.
  7. TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie.
  8. TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  9. TB loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win.
  10. TB loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win.
Vikings Can Clinch Playoff Berth

Scenario: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-6); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX.

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. MIN win + SEA-ARI tie.
  2. MIN win + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  3. MIN tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss.
  4. MIN tie + TB loss + ARI tie + LAR loss + PHI win or tie.

Eagles Can Clinch Playoff Berth

Scenario: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX.

Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie.
  2. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  3. PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie.
  4. PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie.
  5. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  6. PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie.
  7. PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie
  8. PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
  9. PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie.
  10. PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie.
