Viral Aidan Hutchinson Pool Video Has Meaning And Dr. Chao Explains

The video of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson walking in a rehabilitation pool this week caused some sparks on social media because – look at that! – the guy everyone last saw carted off the field with a broken leg last month is walking!

So, of course, this suggests his rehabilitation is going great.

And the hopes of all Lions fans that Hutchinson could return to the lineup if (when?) the Lions make it to the Super Bowl in February – a hope coach Dan Campbell said he would not dismiss – rose.

Hutchinson In Water Not On It

Dr. David Chao, OutKick's medical expert, has been adamant about Hutchinson not being able to play in the Super Bowl.

Does the doctor, the former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years, want to reconsider Hutchinson making it to the Super Bowl?

"It's great to see Aidan Hutchinson walking in water," Dr. Chao said. "But he's not walking on water."

Dr. Chao liked his quote so much he put it out on X after our conversation.

Hutchinson Not Fully Weight-Bearing

But none of that changes the doctor's opinion of what happens next Super Bowl Sunday if the Lions are in the game.

"I will not reconsider his being Aidan Hutchinson in the Super Bowl," Dr. Chao said. "He's walking in water in the rehab pool. It's part of rehab. He's not full weight bearing yet. That's why he's in water. He was hurt, what five or six weeks ago? It's time for him to be at least partial weight bearing.

"Good for him. Congratulations."

Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula on Oct. 13 and had surgery days later. Dr. Chao says the surgery was a "tibia rodding" to insert a rod into the leg.

"He'll be full weight bearing in another six weeks," Dr. Chao said.

Lions coach Dan Campbell initially said the timetable for Hutchinson's recovery is four to six months which would put him in the middle of February at the earliest.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 9 or 17 weeks from the date of the injury.

Hutchinson Won't Be Himself If He Plays

But the coach has added multiple times that he would not put it past Hutchinson to be ready to play before the timetable, possibly for the Super Bowl.

"It's great to keep hope alive," Dr. Chao said. "I remember Terrell Owens playing in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl has great healing powers. It's all in and you don't care about the future. If you have a hamstring injury that might get worse, you're playing."

But even if Hutchinson does make it, it's a stretch to believe an edge rusher can come back to health so quickly as to be himself in that time period.

"Knowing Dan Campbell's persona, he absolutely would give Aidan Hutchinson every chance," Dr. Chao said. "And I want to see it.

"And I'll take the under on sacks."

Hutchinson Well Enough For Sideline In Dec.

Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central, believes Hutchinson's rehabilitation is an attention-grabber. And there is a milestone that will cause a lot of attention:

"It's going to whipped up even more when you start to see him standing on the sideline before the end of the season," Dr. Chao said. "You think this is causing a stir, wait until he starts standing on the sideline in December.

"But it doesn't change my thought process. He's making good progress."