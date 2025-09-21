Vikings Defender Isaiah Rodgers Scores Two TDs In One Half, Now Leads Team

With Joe Burrow out for several months with a turf toe injury, the Cincinnati Bengals had to turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings defense was probably licking its chops with a chance to go against Browning instead of Burrow.

But even the most optimistic Vikings supporter couldn't have predicted a better outcome than the dominant first-half display at U.S. Bank Stadium. After taking a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati with an offensive touchdown, it was the defense that started pouring on the points.

First, it was a pick-6 thrown by Browning to Minnesota defensive back Isaiah Rodgers on a pass initially deflected by another Vikings defender.

Later in the half, with Cincinnati threatening to tighten the score, Rodgers forced a fumble by Bengals tight end Noah Fant, then he scooped up the football and took it to the house for his second touchdown of the half.

With that second score, Rodgers became the first defensive player to score two touchdowns in one half since Bucs defender Mike Edwards had two pick-6s in the fourth quarter against the Rams in 2021.

Rodgers is the first defensive player to record two touchdowns in the first half since Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears in 2017. He is the only player in Vikings history to score two defensive touchdowns in one game.

Not only that, but Rodgers is the Vikings' leading touchdown scorer this season. He has as many touchdowns as Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones combined (one each).

But he wasn't done! Near the end of the first half, Rodgers forced another fumble, although he didn't recover this one and Minnesota didn't score on the turnover play. However, the offense did score on the ensuing possession, stretching the blowout lead to 31-3.

It was one of the most impressive first-half performances by a defensive player in recent NFL history.