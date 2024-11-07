Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell Reminds Colts QB Anthony Richardson He's 'A Bad Dude'

Kevin O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer. If you didn't know that about the Minnesota Vikings head coach, check out what he's doing with his starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

But now O'Connell is expanding his quarterback building talents to other teams. To other quarterbacks.

And that includes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Check out the scene after the Vikings beat the Colts last week:

O'Connell Encourages Anthony Richardson

This is absolutely great. It really is.

Richardson, only 22 years old, was benched a whole 10 starts into his NFL career. That benching of the former 2023 first-round draft pick came just prior to the Indianapolis Colts against the Vikings.

Colts coach Shane Steichen decided dinosaur Joe Flacco would give the Colts a better chance to win now than Richardson.

Except Flacco didn't actually give the Colts a better chance to beat the Vikings. The Vikings pummeled the Colts. And Flacco and the offense were no-shows for all intents and purposes.

All this while Richardson watched from the sideline.

Richardson Remains Benched For Now

Richardson will continue to watch from the sideline this week against the Buffalo Bills because Steichen has said he is sticking with Flacco as his starter.

So, yes, probably a depressing situation for Richardson.

That's where O'Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback, stepped in.

O'Connell is familiar with Richardson. The Vikings did their homework on potentially drafting a quarterback including Richardson in 2023, despite the fact they were picking late and had Kirk Cousins coming back for one more season.

O'Connell ‘All Love’ For Richardson

So, using that relationship and his understanding of a quarterback's mentality, O'Connell sought out Richardson after the game and preceded to build him up.

"Do me a favor and remember something," O'Connell told Richardson.

"OK," Richardson agreed.

"You're a bad dude," O'Connell said.

"Yes sir," Richardson agreed.

"And you're going to play a long time in this league," O'Connell continued. "Go to work every day. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do, Shane does, too. And this organization loves you. Go to work."

"Appreciate that," Richardson said.

"All love," O'Connell said before walking off.

Words Richardson Can Carry

The exchange took 30 seconds. But it likely will stay with Richardson a very long time.

The next day, Steichen announced Flacco will continue to start. Again, a possible hit to Richardson's ego and perhaps his confidence.

But he's got the words of NFL quarterback whisperer Kevin O'Connell to carry him for a while.