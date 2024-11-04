Joe Flacco Doesn't 'Win Now' So Colts Failing In Present And Future By Not Developing Anthony Richardson

How is this an answer, Shane Steichen? Remind us, how is Joe Flacco a better idea to start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts than Anthony Richardson?

Does Flacco still give the Colts the best chance to win, coach?

"Yeah, right now, yes," Steichen told reporters after his team in general, and offense in particular, laid an egg against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

So, does Flacco remain the Colts' starting quarterback?

"Right now, yes," Steichen said.

Shane Steichen Blows QB Decision

These questions have to be asked because Colts fans in Indiana and throughout the entire Western Hemisphere are wondering about Steichen's reaction to Sunday night's depressing and borderline embarrassing showing by the coach's best idea for an offense.

This 21-13 loss sounds like a close game to anyone who didn't watch. But, in fact, it was an utter disaster for the Colts because it served as an inescapable example of an organization making a terrible decision and then being proven wrong on national television.

You'll recall that last Wednesday Steichen announced he was benching Richardson in favor of Flacco because, he said, "Joe gives us the best chance to win right now."

Steichen, and probably owner Jim Irsay, and maybe general manager Chris Ballard reached for winning now because they saw the Colts had a chance to perhaps do well the remainder of this season after managing a 4-4 record, even with Richardson struggling as the starter.

Colts Flacco Calculation Backfires

The Colts made the calculation to insert Flacco, a veteran with experience, in order to win now. And that calculation put the previous priority of developing Richardson for the future, even at the expense of current success, on the proverbial back burner.

But the Minnesota Vikings gave the Colts a dose of getting neither option correct.

Richardson didn't play. Flacco started and stunk. And the Colts lost.

Good morning. Good afternoon. And good night.

The Colts actually delivered their worst offensive performance of the season with their win-now QB.

The scoreboard actually made it seem better than it was because the offense didn't produce any points. Indy had 13 points but that came via two field goals by the special teams and a touchdown by the defense followed by the extra point.

Joe Flacco: ‘Surprised’

"Any time you have a day like we had tonight, you're probably surprised a little bit that you weren't able to get going because they obviously did a really good job against us tonight," Flacco said.

The Colts' offense was so bad it didn't reach the red zone (the opponent 20 yard line and in) all game for the first time this season.

The 13 total first downs was a season-worst mark.

The 227 yards was a season-worst mark.

Flacco obviously was not the entire problem. It's usually not about only one guy.

But he was installed as the starter to help matters. And he didn't. He failed at his assignment. He completed 16 of 27 passes for a modest 179 yards.

And his flaws were apparent.

Flacco Made Matters Worse

He threw a terrible interception in the second half that seemed as if he was intentionally throwing to the defensive back.

He had some accuracy issues, skipping a couple of passes and overthrowing a couple, including on a wide open checkdown throw that a high school quarterback less than half his age could complete.

Flacco also showed he is not terribly mobile. He was sacked three times. And he couldn't extend any plays like Richardson often does.

Flacco rushed two times for minus-1 yard.

And now the most stunning part of the evening:

Steichen Has Faith In Flacco

When everyone with working eyes saw the Colts offense look less dynamic than it had, even when Richardson delivered inconsistent games in which he struggled to complete even 50 percent of his throws, Steichen wanted to convince us this outing was not awful.

"I mean, there might have been a few completions here and there that we could have had, but again, he's a calm guy that has been playing at a high level for a long time," Steichen said. "So I have a lot of faith in him."

Steichen blamed himself for the Indy offense and promised to search for answers. But he talked about his search involving the scheme and not necessarily personnel – as in the starting quarterback.

That's a young head coach stacking one mistake atop another. The Colts need to go back to Richardson, if only to make progress in the development of the young quarterback.

Because they're obviously not making headway in their attempt to win-now.