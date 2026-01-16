Victor Wembanyama Debuts New Haircut That Should Frighten The Rest Of The NBA

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama has been somewhat of a revelation this season in the NBA.

The 22-year-old is averaging 24 points and over 10 rebounds to go along with three assists per game, and the San Antonio Spurs owe a lot of their success to the French sensation, as they currently sit in second place in the Western Conference.

Wemby's exploits in the league have already reached legendary status (just don't call him an alien), but there's a chance that a new legend was born last night when the Spurs took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

For a little backstory, following their loss to the conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wemby and Spurs teammate Keldon Johnson shaved each other's heads, which I would assume signifies a fresh start for the pair and the team in general.

Wembanyama debuted his bald look against the Bucks and, by all accounts, was spectacular.

That statline might not look like a vintage Wemby night, but when you consider he only played 22 total minutes – less than half an NBA game – that's a rather absurd box score for a guy who is used to putting up some sick numbers.

The most eye-popping part of that box score, though, is the three-point section, where Wemby went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.

That's a great night for any guard, but when you consider Wemby is 7'4" and is virtually unguardable from any spot on the court, those numbers become even more nightmarish for defenders.

Then, when you take into account how some of those three pointers looked, it confirms that Bald Wemby is a downright cheat code.

Just call him Victor WemBALDyama!

A turnaround, fadeaway three to beat the buzzer? You can't be serious!

The comments were equally effusive in their praise for Bald Wemby.

With all due respect to guys like Giannis and Chet Holmgren, Bald Wemby might be the freakiest player in the NBA.

If you're a betting man, I'd sprinkle a little money on the Spurs to win it all this year, especially if Wemby keeps his razor with him at all times this season.

WemBALDyama will not be denied.