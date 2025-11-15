Space Alien Wemby Just Claimed His Latest Victim

Any tips on how to guard this guy, because I'm at a loss!

The term "generational talent" gets thrown around a lot in sports, but more often than not it's just a lot of hot air.

I've seen the generational tag placed on a number of guys throughout the years, specifically in the NBA, only for them to either flame out or not live up to expectations.

For every MJ, Kobe, Shaq, and LeBron, there are numerous examples of young players that will be the "next" MJ, Kobe, Shaq, or LeBron who never pan out.

When Victor Wembanyama was being touted as the next big thing (both literally and figuratively) while playing as a teenager in Europe, I was naturally very skeptical.

I am very happy to report that I was dead wrong about Wemby; the dude IS generational, and last night he claimed his latest victim on his path to greatness.

The Spurs and Warriors were playing the second of a two-game series against one another, and although the nuclear-hot Steph Curry and Golden State got the last laugh with a win, it was the 7'4" space alien from France who put one of the best defensive players of a generation on a cereal box (and made him eat some old words in the process).

Let's not mince words here: Draymond Green is that dude, defensively.

He will probably end up in the Naismith Hall of Fame based almost entirely on his defensive merits, but in this video, Wemby makes him look like that short, white kid trying to guard Zion Williamson in high school.

I feel like I need to reiterate, Draymond is a future Hall of Famer and a 21-year-old Wemby just clowned him then gave him the meanest staredown of the season.

How do you guard a guy like Victor Wembanyama?

Seriously, how does anyone guard this guy?

Two nights ago, he put up a 31-point triple-double on 50% shooting against the Warriors.

Then he responded last night with a 26-point, 12-rebound day at the office while shooting 38% from three.

The man is seven and a half freaking feet tall and is out there with a three-point shooting percentage like prime Dirk or Chris Mullin.

I pray for anyone who has to defend this guy on a nightly basis. I can't imagine the fear that would illicit.

Good luck to the rest of the NBA, because Wemby is going to be a problem for the next decade and a half.