Claims Of Victor Wembanyama Being An Alien Get Real-Time Juice After Insane Sequence Against Nets

While most Americans were glued to NFL action on Sunday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama was putting together one of the best and downright ridiculous performances we could see this NBA season.

Wembanyama, who doesn't turn 22 until January, is oftentimes called an "alien" given his freakishly long build and playing style that doesn't exactly mirror any of us humans. Those extraterrestrial abilities were on full display Sunday as his San Antonio Spurs played host to the Brooklyn Nets.

While Wembanyama only went 9-for-21 from the floor, he still finished the contest with 31 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to go along with three steals as well in the Spurs' 118-107 win.

San Antonio was dominant during the first half, and just before the break, Wembanyama strung together a sequence on both sides of the court that is legitimately hard to put into words.

Two back-to-back blocks at the rim, followed up by taking the ball up the court and pulling up for a deep three-pointer. Guys who are 7-foot-4 are not supposed to do these types of things.

Unstoppable, unguardable, not human, and league MVP if he stays healthy are things that come to mind after seeing that sequence.

It's still incredibly early into the new NBA season, with the Spurs having only played three games, but what we're seeing out of Wemby thus far is utterly insane.

The Frenchman is averaging 33 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks per game. He scored 40 points in the Spurs' season-opening win against the Dallas Mavericks in just 30 minutes of action and followed that up with a nine-block performance against the New Orleans Pelicans two nights later.

It's mindboggling to think that Wembanyama is doing these things while still very much developing and filling out his frame as a 21-year-old. Expectations were sky-high for him heading into year three in the NBA, and based on what we've seen through three games this season, it's easy to see why.