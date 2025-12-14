Noted Liberal Stan Van Gundy Makes Illegal Alien 'Joke' During Spurs Game

NBA color commentator and former head coach Stan Van Gundy has been known to say some pretty wild (read: leftist) things in his time as a part of the media.

There was the time right after Donald Trump got elected, while Van Gundy was still coaching the Pistons, where Stan The Man said he was "ashamed" of the country for electing a misogynist.

Then there was his op-ed in The Players Tribune back in 2021 whining about how broken our country is following the January 6 protest.

The point is, Van Gundy has a history of being a giant lib, so his latest salvo should not surprise anyone.

While calling the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder last night, Van Gundy made sure to let everyone know the nickname that has been bestowed upon Victor Wembanyama is very problematic.

I'm going to be honest with you, folks. I call Wemby an "alien" all the time, and I'm going to continue to do it, and not once did I think it was because he was from a foreign country.

My God, just look at the man!

He's 7'4" tall with an eight-foot wingspan and can shoot threes like a guard; he is not of this planet.

No one who is calling Wembanyama an alien is doing so with the idea that he's some illegal immigrant that needs to be deported.

If this were someone else, I might be inclined to think it was a harmless joke, but this is just more leftist trash from Stan Van Gundy, who, as we noted, has a bit of a track record for this kind of slop.

Most of the fine folks on X weren't having it either, as they were quick to point out how foolish Van Gundy sounded.

It's a shame, too, because Van Gundy's closing comments tainted an otherwise great game.

Wemby and the Spurs came back from down 16 to hand OKC their first loss this season, but all anyone can talk about is Stan Van Gundy "libbing out" on the broadcast.

Keep doing your thing, Wemby. And Stan, lay off the MSNBC for a little, will ya?