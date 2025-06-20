Veteran NASCAR Spotter Axed Over Mexico Comments, But The Actual Story May Be Worse

It's the Friday of another big race weekend for NASCAR, and – luckily for them – they're BACK in the US of A on Sunday. Finally, am I right?

The series went South of the Border last week for the first time in nearly 20 years, and … it was sort of a mess. Travel was awful. It rained. The race itself was a snoozer. It just wasn't the best.

Now, I think NASCAR should probably go back next year to see if this was just all a fluke, but that's gonna be a tough sell for a couple of folks in the garage.

For starters, Carson Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports driver took a dump on Mexico City, calling the place a sh*thole during a Twitch stream last week. That's funny. NASCAR, however, did NOT find it funny, and promptly fined Carson and sent him to sensitivity training. Classic.

Now, it appears another NASCAR team member has been reprimanded over his Mexico City comments.

Tab Boyd, spotter for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and multiple-time Daytona 500 champ, has been benched (or worse) for telling Mexico City to kick rocks!

"I’m ready to go home, screw this place," he said in a since-deleted tweet. "People can talk it up all they want… can’t even walk out the front door of the hotel without getting hustled and money snatched… in less than five minutes. Good area my ass…"

NASCAR keeps walking on eggshells for no reason at all

Good God. NASCAR is so soft. Or maybe we don't even blame NASCAR here. Maybe this was a HYAK Motorsports decision? Regardless, they're both so soft. It's incredible.

This whole sport just continuously walks on eggshells. They're all so scared of their own shadows that they don't dare let anyone say anything remotely controversial without laying down the hammer.

The best part is, NASCAR is deathly terrified of something that no longer exists. Cancel culture is done. Finished. Kaput. Over with. DONEZO.

The second Trump retook office last fall, cancel culture died.

But NASCAR – and their teams – are still stuck in 2023. That's why Carson Hocevar got fined and sent to Liberal Finishing School. And that's why Tab Boyd got the boot this weekend.

Now, this saga ain't over yet. Nope! We've got another layer to peel off this cebolla (that's onion in Spanish).

Apparently, spotter Tab sort of dug his own grave last weekend. NASCAR on Prime STAR, Corey LaJoie, let that cat out of the bag during his ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast earlier this week:

"What really makes me scratch my head, or grinds my gears, is when competitors within the league criticize or are in that group of people that kind of want to see an experiment or adventure fail," LaJoie said before dropping this bombshell.

"If you find some guy in the street saying that they can swap your dollars out for pesos on the sidewalk, (it’s) probably not the thing to do, and then you probably shouldn’t fire up Twitter and tweet about it."

I mean, fair is fair here. If I'm going to criticize NASCAR for being a bunch of progressive nutjobs, I have to get on Tab Boyd for giving his money to some random dude on a Mexico City sidewalk who claimed he could swap out his US dollars for pesos.

Again, don't know if that's true, but I don't know that Corey would make that up. And if he didn't, this one sort of goes on Tab. Gotta use your head in Mexico. Gotta dial it in. That's not dialed in. That's foolishness.

Anyway, I believe we've now got two fallen soldiers from last weekend's terrible trip to Mexico. First Carson. Now Tab.

Can't wait to get Steve Phelps' thoughts on ICE!