UFC Legend Conor McGregor Hypes '$100M White House' Fight During Apperance on Hannity

Is the Notorious One deserving of headlining America's 250th birthday celebration?

Conor McGregor — "The Notorious" and a former two-division UFC champion — went on "Hannity" Wednesday night and declared he wants the fight of a lifetime: a $100 million showdown on the White House lawn in 2026.

Hannity told viewers, "McGregor has reportedly set a pretty high price for this fight, $100 million, and explained how he is not negotiating with the UFC like usual, but with the U.S. Government on behalf of Ireland."

WATCH:

McGregor made it clear he’s the biggest name that could headline what might be the biggest MMA fight in history.

Rumors had pointed to Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall as the main event — a matchup fans have long wanted. Even Aspinall admitted America’s UFC birthday fight should be between two Americans.

"It's not about even wanting to be a part of it. I am a part. I am this show," McGregor continued. "This White House is my event. And it will be an absolute honor to fight in America and entertain the American public and the people around the world."

The idea of a fight on the White House lawn has been building for months.

President Donald Trump floated the idea earlier this year, saying a UFC bout would headline America’s 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

A longtime fight fan and close friend of UFC chief Dana White, No. 47 pitched it as a patriotic spectacle that would create a milestone in history.

White himself has said the anniversary is something UFC "had to be part of."

Alongside the fight talk, McGregor brought fire on Irish politics.

"Ireland, under its political cartel, is not a place for new voices. And it has an undemocratic process that is taking place and it's an absolute shame, a travesty. …

"I am, I am for my country. I am a God-fearing patriot. And may God-fearing patriotism win in this fight against evil."

He capped the appearance with a reminder of his star power.

"I'm the highest generating fighter of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. They've just signed a breathtaking $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. Ready to rock, baby. Bring in the big dog — the Mac, the McG."

Does Conor McGregor still hold the clout to headline the biggest fight in MMA history?

