UFC Champ Tom Aspinall Rejects Jon Jones White House Fight, Calls For American Showdown

Tom Aspinall yawns at White House fight, prefers Gane over Jon Jones.

Defending UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3) has been mentioned as a potential main card opponent for Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC) at the developing White House UFC event in 2026, billed as a historic moment for America as President Donald Trump opens the Executive Office to brawlers.  

However, Aspinall shows little interest in participating, focusing instead on defending the title he won from Jones against Ciryl Gane (12-2) in October.  

Tom Aspinall with Daniel Cormier after he beat Curtis Blaydes in round one during the Heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Jon Jones reacts after his TKO victory against Stipe Miocic in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

When asked about headlining the White House event, Aspinall dismissed the idea but still called out Jones, who relinquished his heavyweight title after failing to reach a deal with the UFC.  

"Mate, it’s just boring. So boring. I don’t even have a comment," Aspinall said, before elaborating.  

"It’s boring as hell," he added.  

"Don’t want to talk about it. I’ve got a fight already, so that’s my focus. It’s how I manage things mentally. It’s spent zero seconds in my head. Not interested, mate. Not interested. The world shouldn’t care either, pointless."  

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tom Aspinall, Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While the event, tied to America’s 250th birthday, could mark a historic moment, Aspinall left the door slightly open.  

"The White House card doesn’t not interest me, but it doesn’t really grab me, to be honest. I’ll fight anywhere, doesn’t bother me."  

The 32-year-old then offered a suggestion unlikely to stir controversy in America: keep it all-American.  

"It’d be a cool experience, but I think Americans should get the shot at the White House. I’m not American. Trump and the political stuff in America don’t really concern me, to be honest."  

