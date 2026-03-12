FBI Director Kash Patel Gets His Wish As UFC Fighters Are Set To Train Agents

Kash Patel reportedly floated the idea of the Federal Bureau of Investigation forming a partnership with the UFC on a teleconference last month. As is typically the case, when the FBI Director asks for something, that something comes to fruition, and this is one of those instances.

The UFC announced on Wednesday that the mixed martial arts promotion and the FBI have entered a first-of-its-kind collaboration where current and former UFC fighters will visit Quantico on March 14 and 15 to host an exclusive training seminar for academy students as well as senior FBI staff from around the world.

Current interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, the first UFC BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman headline the group of fighters that will represent the UFC during the training sessions.

"I’m thrilled to announce this historic seminar between the FBI and the UFC at Quantico," Patel said in the statement.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth - helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people. Dana White has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry and we’re extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals, and the UFC. We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her."

With Patel being the FBI Director under President Donald Trump, and the pair sharing a friendship with UFC CEO Dana White, the announcement predictably sent members of the left-leaning media into a frenzy.

While bringing in UFC fighters to train FBI agents over a weekend is a bit gimmicky, having some of the best fighters on the planet in all-world physical shape sharing some tips with some of the most-important federal agents in the United States isn't the worst idea ever.

If UFC fighters help FBI agents do their jobs at a higher level, it's a win for the nation.

Patel caught a tremendous, and arguably worthy, amount of flak for chugging beers with the U.S. men's hockey team after it defeated Canada for the gold medal in the Winter Olympics in Italy. That situation, however, has absolutely nothing to do with this one, no matter how many people you'll see on social media simultaneously complaining about the two.