Ronda Rousey Drags UFC Corporate Image While Standing Beside Canceled Disney Star Gina Carano

The stage is set, and the ladies are ready to brawl.

Who could've guessed that Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey facing off would result in the biggest scheduled fight of 2026? On Tuesday, the pair of dangerous vixens hit the stage at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for a presser that pumped the excitement into an unexpected MMA showdown.

Billed by Rousey as the "biggest super fight in women's combat sport history," the May 16 Netflix clash brings back two icons who outgrew the UFC machine and decided to build their own platform.

Rousey didn't hold back as she took aim at the UFC for not paying its fighters. She dug into their "shareholder-first" mentality that she claims has prioritized profit over the athletes who built the brand.

"Dana [White's] now legally obligated to maximize shareholder value," Rousey said in front of the eager crowd, noting the shift since the TKO merger.

All eyes are on the former UFC Bantamweight champion as she takes on Carano.

Gina has led an equally storied saga outside the Octagon and remains a symbol of resilience against the Hollywood machine. She is best remembered for being "canceled" by Disney after exercising her freedom of speech on social media. Losing her role as Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian" did not keep her down. Instead, it proved there is a massive audience waiting for stars who refuse to fold before corporate pressure.

Carano admitted at the podium that Rousey's call was the catalyst she needed.

"Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for," Carano noted. "It's healing, it's exciting. It's everything I could have hoped for."

Adding to the disruption was the presence of Jake Paul, whose Most Valuable Promotions is backing the event, sitting front and center, calling the current MMA landscape the "Wild West."

Paul was joined by Ngannou, who officially confirmed his return to the cage against Philipe Lins for the co-main event.

Ngannou described the move as a "reclamation," further cementing the card as a destination for "discontented" stars.

