Gina Carano Scores Massive Netflix Payday vs. Ronda Rousey After Disney Disaster

Gina Carano is back. And the former star of women’s mixed martial arts has secured the biggest fight of her life.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions just dropped a bombshell: Gina Carano is returning to the cage on May 16, 2026.

She’s set to face off against Ronda Rousey at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for a massive streaming event. It’s already shaping up to be a total blockbuster as it broadcasts live to Netflix’s 300 million subscribers.

"Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!" Rousey said about the upcoming fight. "This is for all MMA fans past, present and future."

For Carano, the fight represents the final chapter of a long, redemptive journey.

Her path back to the arena was obstructed not by a physical opponent but by corporate power.

In 2021, Carano became a high-profile casualty of the political outrage that defined the early decade. She was cast out of a galaxy far, far away after sharing a post that urged empathy and warned against neighbors turning on neighbors over politics.

The reaction was unforgiving.

Rather than debate the substance of her message, critics mobilized online.

The hashtag "#FireGinaCarano" trended, and Disney and Lucasfilm responded by labeling her views "abhorrent" and cutting ties.

The decision exposed what many saw as a glaring double standard.

While Carano was exiled, co-star Pedro Pascal remained untouched despite his own politically charged social media posts.

The message from the Mouse was clear: enforcement was selective, and dissent was not tolerated. The effort to sideline her career backfired.

Rather than folding, Carano stood her ground.

Backed publicly by Elon Musk, she challenged the corporate structure in court.

In August 2025, Disney chose to settle the case — a resolution that ended the legal fight without a courtroom victory and marked a decisive retreat from its prior public stance.

Carano addressed the outcome on X:

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm, which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force," Carano posted.

"I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome ... I am excited to flip the page and move on to the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling."

Lucasfilm later issued a statement praising her professionalism and expressing interest in working with her again.

Carano used her time away from the spotlight to strengthen a following that values resilience over compliance.

On May 16, she returns to the arena that made her a star. Carano stands as both a fighter and a symbol of survival against the machine.

