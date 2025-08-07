Gina Carano Achieves Complete Victory In Disney Lawsuit Settlement Over 'Mandalorian' Firing

The Gina Carano lawsuit marked a watershed moment for politically motivated censorship.

At the height of the Great Awokening in 2021, Carano posted that the then-current political climate — where people are hated for their political views — had a historical parallel in the Nazi Party’s efforts to make Germans hate their neighbors simply for being Jewish. To prove her point, critics launched a "#FireGinaCarano" campaign. As cowardly woke corporations so often do, Disney and Lucasfilm quickly caved to the pressure and fired Carano from her role in The Mandalorian.

It was a textbook example of how swiftly the online left-wing social media mob could mobilize to destroy someone for holding dissenting opinions — cancel culture, if you will. By bowing to that mob, Disney and Lucasfilm only emboldened it.

Not only that, but by firing Carano, both studios exposed themselves as massive hypocrites. Lucasfilm described her posts as "abhorrent and unacceptable" when she was removed. Conveniently unmentioned? Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal’s tweets comparing Trump supporters to Nazis, and another post with "#ThisIsAmerica" beneath an image he believed depicted U.S. immigration enforcement, but which was instead a photo from the West Bank. Beyond the fact that Pascal, lacking basic awareness, misrepresented the image entirely, the fact that he kept his job highlighted Disney’s ever-changing enforcement.

A lawsuit inevitably followed, with Carano appearing to have a strong case. On Thursday, she announced that the case had been settled, claiming complete and total victory.

Lucasfilm’s Tone Shift Says It All

Perhaps the easiest way to determine who won the settlement is by reading how Lucasfilm described it:

"Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future."

This, from the same company that immediately fired her due to a social media mob and publicly accused her of "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities" in a way that was "abhorrent and unacceptable"?

Now they claim to "look forward" to working with her again in the "near future?"

There is zero chance that happens unless Disney quietly admitted defeat and acknowledged that it was wrong to engage in such blatant viewpoint discrimination.

Carano Speaks Out, Thanks to Musk and Fans

Carano addressed the settlement on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Elon Musk for his support and her fans for their continued backing:

"I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit," Carano posted. "Thank you Mr. Musk and for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at Schaerr|Jaffe who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance. I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome. I’d like to thank you all for your unrelenting support throughout my life and career, you’ve been the heartbeat that has kept my story alive. I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.

"Yes, I’m smiling. From my heart to yours, Gina."

The 2024 presidential election sent a clear message to companies like Disney: the country’s attitude has decisively shifted. Left-wing social media accounts are not representative of most Americans. People are sick of having their views censored, mocked, or silenced — and millions have taken notice of corporate hypocrisy.

Carano always had a strong case, especially considering Disney declined to fire Pascal simply because his views aligned with the "correct" political ideology. But this settlement offers further proof that corporations can no longer get away with selective censorship and disparate treatment.

It’s about time.