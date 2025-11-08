UConn's Dan Hurley Is A Psychopath (In The Best Way Possible)

I mean this as a compliment, but Danny Hurley might literally be insane

When you think of the best coaches in the history of sports, regardless of what level of competition or game they coach, they all have one thing in common.

Legends of their respective professions, like Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Gregg Popovich, Geno Aureiema, and others are all known as winners at the highest level, but the thing that binds them is their insatiable appetite for perfection.

It doesn't matter what the score is, if they see something they don't like, the proverbial volcano is going to erupt.

Things aren't any different for UConn Huskies basketball coach Dan Hurley.

The notoriously fiery New Jersey native has a reputation for having a short fuse when demanding excellence, and things were no different in his game on Friday night against lowly UMass-Lowell.

Check out this absolute psychopath!

His team is up by 45 freaking points, and he's chewing into them like they're down by 20 at the under-four minute timeout.

This is why the man has two championship rings and a top-five unit this season as well.

Greatness isn't optional for Dan Hurley's teams; you either get on board or get left at the station.

For crying out loud, the team gave up TWO POINTS in the first 11 minutes of the game.

I have had my ups and downs with Hurley. He famously accused my Gators of getting favorable treatment from the refs in the Huskies' second-round loss to Florida in the most recent NCAA Tournament.

But I can't deny how important he is for the sport of college basketball, and I am so glad he didn't take the Lakers' head coaching job last year.

College basketball NEEDS Dan Hurley, and it's moments like the one from last night's game that make this obvious.

Of course, not everyone feels the same way, and some are rubbed the wrong way by what they would deem Hurley's "antics."

Regardless of how you feel about Hurley, what can't be argued is that he gets results that most would only dream of.

I'm partial to Todd Golden, for obvious reasons, but I am of the opinion that Dan Hurley is the best coach in college basketball today.

I don't see anyone who could argue that fact.

What do you think? Is Dan Hurley a winner or a whiner? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.