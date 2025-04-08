UC Davis Asked San Jose State About Best Way To Bring Trans Athlete Onto Team

A member of the UC Davis Athletics Department asked a San Jose State University athletics official about the best way to bring a transgender athlete onto one of their teams.

According to documents obtained by OutKick through a public records request, Melissa Hughes – Associate Athletics Director at UC Davis – emailed Laura Alexander – Senior Associate AD at SJSU – inquiring about a potential transgender student-athlete at UC Davis.

"We have a prospective student athlete who is transgender, and | was told you have a current student athlete who is transgender," Hughes wrote in the email, sent on Sept. 16, 2024. "Primarily | would like to know what you may have done with respect to education and counseling leading up to the student athlete coming aboard."

The "current athlete" at SJSU to whom Hughes was referring in the email was Blaire Fleming, the biological male who "identified" as a woman and competed on the San Jose State women's volleyball team last season.

Fleming's inclusion on the SJSU team ignited a national controversy, as five schools canceled a total of eight volleyball matches during the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball season, including a stunning forfeit in the Mountain West Tournament semifinal by Boise State.

Alexander responded to Hughes' email and said she was "happy to chat" and provided her phone number to Hughes.

OutKick reached out to Alexander to confirm whether the conversation took place and what was discussed, but she did not respond to our request.

It's unclear which sport this transgender athlete would potentially compete in, or if UC Davis has continued to pursue the athlete following the NCAA's change in guidelines surrounding transgender athletes in women's sports.

It's also unclear if the athlete is a biological male who was attempting to join a women's team, but it's fair to assume that, given that no biological women are currently occupying spots on men's teams.

OutKick reached out to UC Davis for answers to those questions, but the school didn't return a request for comment. OutKick also reached out to Melissa Hughes directly, but she did not respond to a text message.

According to the new NCAA policy, biological males are not permitted to compete in women's sports. UC Davis is a member of the NCAA's Division-I and competes in the Big West Conference.

The NCAA implemented the policy in 2025, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning males from women's sports.