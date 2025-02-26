Riley Gaines, Pro-Women Advocates Call Out Loophole In The NCAA Transgender Policy In Powerful New Ad

The NCAA updated its transgender policy earlier this month following President Donald Trump's executive order that effectively bans biological males from competing in women's sports.

While at first glance it may seem as if the NCAA's new policy on transgender athletes would keep biological males out of women's sports, full stop, that isn't exactly the case.

The NCAA's updated policy used the phrase "sex assigned at birth" as the determining factor of who may or may not be eligible to compete.

"Sex Assigned at Birth: The male or female designation doctors assign to infants at birth, which is marked on their birth records," the policy reads.

The issue with the NCAA transgender policy is that it doesn't require an athlete to be female to compete in women's sports; it simply requires that a person's birth certificate declares the person to be female. The glaring issue with that is that birth certificates can be changed. Many states around the country allow people to change their birth certificate information to reflect the gender they identify as.

This is the exact point that Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick's ‘Gaines For Girls’ podcast, and other pro-woman advocates bring forth in a new XX-XY Athletics ad.

Lauren Miller, the professional golfer forced to compete against transgender golfer Hailey Davison, college volleyball players Sia Liilii (Nevada) and Macy Boggs (Wyoming), and Gaines' sister, Neely Gaines, are also featured in the ad, among others.

An NCAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the updated policy is clear that there are no waivers available, and athletes assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team with amended birth certificates or other forms of ID."

But, as OutKick's Dan Zaksheske has pointed out, if the NCAA is using birth certificates to determine sex, then they cannot know if it has been amended or not.

Chromosomal testing would actually determine an athlete's sex and eliminate biological males from competing in women's sports, but that doesn't appear to be a possibility with the NCAA.