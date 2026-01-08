Miami's Tyreek Hill Responds After Mike McDaniel's Sudden Ousting

Is this a reset or sign of the end for Tyreek Hill?

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill never meets a drama he doesn’t want to comment on.

When the bombshell dropped Thursday that Mike McDaniel had been ousted in Miami, 'Reek couldn’t resist chiming in on his coach's sudden exit.

READ: Where John Harbaugh Availability Should Have Factored In Mike McDaniel Firing And Where It Didn't

The neurotic 42-year-old coach got the axe on Thursday, in the aftermath of John Harbaugh's firing from Baltimore, which likely put Dolphins brass on notice as they seemingly try to court the Super Bowl-winning coach.

After the Fins fired Chris Grier mid-season, McDaniel likely appeared next on the chopping block. McDaniel survived Black Monday and had built enough late-season momentum with the 7-10 Dolphins to possibly gain another shot to coach this team in 2026.

Four seasons and a flat .500 coaching record (35-35) later, McDaniel looks for a new HC opening or another shot at leading offenses as a coordinator — already garnering interest from the Detroit Lions, just hours after his firing.

Hill tapped in on social media, firing off a quick "Damn!" as his reaction, then mentioning his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, when one fan suggested KC as a potential destination for McDaniel as a coordinator.

"Mike don’t fit yall scheme buddy sorry to tell ya," Hill said on X.

After Rashee Rice's recently troubling allegations of abuse, the Chiefs would be better suited to place their energy into trading to have Hill back rather than spending time on McDaniel.

Tyreek had his season cut short after four games due to an ACL tear, and the Pro Bowl wideout's flirting with retirement during his time in South Beach has prompted concerns over his long-term viability. At times, Hill has been named as trade fodder.

With a fresh start on the coaching level, Hill seems best positioned now more than ever to keep playing, should he gain more say in the new coach's system.

If Harbaugh ends up twirling his whistle on the Dolphins' sideline, it marks a definitive step forward for the franchise.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela