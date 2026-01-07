Troubled Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Accused Of Years-Long Physical Abuse By Ex-Girlfriend

(Warning: Graphic Images / Details of Alleged Abuse Included)

Damning allegations against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surfaced Wednesday, with claims that the third-year NFL player physically abused his ex-girlfriend over an eight-year period.

Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, shared 14 photos on Instagram showing extensive damage to their shared residence, along with images of herself displaying bruising and gashes. Nichole alleges the injuries were caused by Rice, with whom she shares two children.

In her caption, Nichole explained her decision to speak publicly and described years of abuse.

"I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH!" Nichole wrote.

"I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell."

Nichole also detailed financial and housing disputes following their breakup.

"He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff," she added.

"We have an agreement because of everything he’s put me through and he still doesn’t follow it. He’s now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason. I’ve known this man for YEARS."

She further accused Rice of presenting a public image that does not reflect his behavior behind closed doors.

"He tries to put on this persona like he’s dad of the year," Nichole wrote. "He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself."

After the allegations became public, the Chiefs acknowledged they were aware of the situation.

The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell relayed a statement from the team: "The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time."

The allegations add to a growing list of off-field issues for Rice.

In March 2024, Rice was involved in a high-speed crash on a Dallas-area highway after authorities said he was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The incident resulted in a multi-vehicle collision that left several people injured. Rice fled the scene on foot before later turning himself in to authorities.

Rice later pleaded guilty to felony charges related to the crash and was sentenced to probation, jail time, and restitution as part of a plea deal. He also served a six-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy stemming from the incident.

Earlier this season, several Chiefs players, including Travis Kelce, publicly supported Rice by wearing "Free Rice" shirts following his legal troubles.

The new allegations could carry significant legal and professional consequences for Rice.

While no charges related to Nichole’s claims have been announced, the NFL has the power under its personal conduct policy to investigate and discipline players independent of the criminal process.

Any additional league action, combined with potential legal developments, could place Rice’s future with the Chiefs and in the NFL in serious doubt.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.

