Rashee Rice Says He Has 'Completely Changed' Since Car Crash

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a lot of off-field distractions and attention last season to make it to Super Bowl LIX, which they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and one of the biggest off-field distractions came from a scary driving incident involving standout wide receiver Rashee Rice.

However, since the incident and the ensuing fallout, Rice — whose 2024 wrapped up early due to season-ending surgery for an injury he suffered in Week 4 — says he has "completely changed."

"I’ve completely changed. You have to learn from things like that," Rice said according to the Associated Press. "I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

By "that," Rice is referring to the crash that occurred on a Dallas highway in which he was driving over almost 120 mph, was seen making "multiple aggressive maneuvers," and crashed into multiple vehicles.

Rice later admitted that he was racing friends at the time of the incident and was seen on video leaving the scene.

Since the incident, Rice has paid more than a million dollars to victims and was given a 30-day prison sentence that he will have to serve at some point in the future.

On top of that, Rice will need to serve an NFL suspension, but the amount of time that will cost him has not yet been decided.

"My legal team is handling all that," Rice said. "All I can focus on is what I can control right now and that’s me doing what I do."

Even with the off-field issues at hand, Rice says he's feeling good after recovering from his season-ending surgery.

"I feel 100%. I’m excited to be back out here with the guys," he said. "Just kind of basically where I left off at. The only thing is get back on the field and continue to have fun doing what I do."

The Chiefs open their preseason slate against the Arizona Cardinals on August 9 and their regular season will get underway on September 5 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.