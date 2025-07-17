Rashee Rice Gets Probation And Jail Time Stemming From Crash And He's Still Not In The Clear

Rashee Rice Is Going To Jail And On NFL Suspension

Rashee Rice is going to jail, and he's also facing a multi-game suspension from the NFL during the 2025 season, per a league source.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver on Thursday was sentenced by a Dallas County judge to five years probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served during those five years, in connection to his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason.

Rice also had to pay a total of $115,481.91 in restitution to the crash victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Rashee Rice Apologizes For Accident

Rice has admitted he was racing friends, resulting in a six-car pile up.

And video captured him and others leaving the scene of the accident.

Rice, 25, reached a plea deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to the charge of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury – both third-degree felonies.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in a statement released through his defense counsel. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole.

"I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Rice Expected To Be Suspended By NFL

He is getting off much lighter than if he'd contested charges against him, considering he was facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

But the fact is the promising receiver is not done absorbing penalties, because now that the court system has completed its work, the NFL can move forward with its disciplinary process.

And that means Rice is likely to be suspended in connection to a violation of the league's Personal Conduct Policy, per the OutKick source.

With Thursday's ruling, the NFL review of the issue can be completed, and that suspension is expected prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, the source said.

NFL Continues To Review Situation

That obviously is not the NFL's official stance at the moment.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to OutKick.

It has not yet been determined how many games Rice will be suspended.

The league previously held off ruling on the Rice matter to give the court system time to do its work. And that allowed Rice to play in 2024, although he managed to last only four games before suffering a knee injury.

The Chiefs this offseason have made a concerted effort to make their offense, well, great again. And part of that was hoping to find big plays down the field to receivers, including Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown.

Chiefs Offseason Plans Hit Obstacle

‘We’ve got to throw the ball deep,'" Mahomes told reporters this offseason. "There were opportunities in games for deep shots that I either didn't take or we missed barely. If we can get back to hitting some of those throws we tried to preach about this last offseason, it opens up the rest of the offense."

Those deep-ball plays will likely not include Rice for at least part of the 2025 season.