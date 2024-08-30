NFL Clarifies Rashee Rice Status Which Probably Keeps Him On Field For 2024 Season

Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice isn't out of trouble. But he's probably out of trouble for the 2024 NFL season.

And while this is a serious matter affecting multiple lives, not to mention Rice's career, this also could affect the Chiefs in their push for a three-peat, and fantasy football players trying help their teams.

Rice is currently the focus of an NFL review based on his March 2024 crash on I-75 in Dallas. He still faces a two-front legal problem in that authorities charged him criminally, and he's been sued civilly.

NFL Monitoring Rice Legal Matters

Dallas authorities charged him with one count of vehicular assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily harm, and multiple counts of collision involving injury.

Two people that Rice hit while apparently racing on the highway have also sued Rice for up to $11 million in damages.

All of this put Rice on the radar of the NFL's personal conduct policy, under which Rice would be subject to suspension.

"We're closely monitoring all the elements in the matter," NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said this week. "It remains under review. Certainly, the police aspect of this is one we're going to follow, as we do. While that's under review in investigation, probably not a lot more to say than that."

Only ‘Material Change’ Matters Now

Moments later, after being pressed for more details and whether Rice might wind up in the limbo of the Commissioner's exempt list, which would prohibit him from playing as the league continues its review, the NFL then had more to say.

"To clarify on Rashee Rice, we don't anticipate that he would be placed on Commissioner exempt unless there is a material change in the case," Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

So Rice is not going to get sanctioned by the league's personal conduct policy until a review is complete.

And Rice is not going to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list unless something changes in the case.

So, it's not only possible but perhaps likely Rice will be able to play the entire season.

If Rice has good attorneys, it would be smart for them to make sure nothing "material" changes in the cases until after the NFL season.

That should not be extremely difficult.

Rice Lawyers Should Delay Process

The trial in the civil suit was recently set and that's not until June of 2025, with an exact date still being worked out. It would be prudent for Rice's lawyers to do, well, nothing on this front and that includes offering a settlement until the NFL season ends.

There has to this moment been no word when the criminal trial might come but, again, lawyers can request a continuance under Chapter 29 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which outlines possible avenues for delaying trial.

Again, it would behoove Rice to delay, delay, delay until the Chiefs are done playing in the 2024 season – which may not be until next February.

Rice has been with the Chiefs for their entire offseason program – from conditioning to OTAs to minicamp and training camp.

Last year he caught 79 passes for 938 yards and 7 TDs. Rice caught 43 of those passes in the final six games he played in the regular season, so he clearly became a pass-catcher that quarterback Patrick Mahomes started to trust late in the season.

He has by all accounts, had a good offseason and is poised to be a key weapon for the Chiefs this year.

And now his legal status and view from the NFL seems to clear the way for that to happen.