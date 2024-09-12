Tyreek Hill Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For His 'Wrongs' But It Doesn't Sound Like He Actually Means That

With Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins playing on Thursday Night Football, Amazon NFL reporter Taylor Rooks had a sit-down interview with Hill that aired prior to the game.

Much of the conversation focused on things that Hill had already spoken about, including that he believes the police officers treated him the way that they did because he's black.

Hill said he takes responsibility for his actions, but quickly then excuses his behavior.

"I guess [I should have rolled my] window all the way down, [but] there's not a law [that says I have to]," Hill said, attempting to "take responsibility" for his role in the escalation of Sunday's incident.

And he quickly pivoted the blame right back to the police.

"Does that give them the right to pull me out of my car? No, it doesn't," Hill continued. "It doesn't give them the right to put their hands on me."

Well, to be fair here, they didn't pull him out of the car because his window wasn't down.

The officer told him to get out of the car because he wouldn't roll his window down, and he didn't immediately comply.

While I believe that the officer who pulled Hill out of the car did act with excessive force, they were certainly within their rights to remove him from the vehicle when he didn't exit after being told to do so.

Tyreek Hill accuses police officers of antagonizing him to get him to react.

One new accusation that Hill shared, though, is that a police officer allegedly harassed him after the wide receiver was in handcuffs and sitting on the sidewalk.

Hill claims that the officer pinched him in the neck and attempted to provoke the Dolphins star into going after the officers.

"Whenever I was handcuffed, behind my back, the officer was pinching me on my neck, like trying to get me to do something to him. Which is crazy. Next-level crazy," Hill said.

He then continued to say that he takes accountability for his "wrongs" in the situation, although he never did clarify what he thinks he did wrong.

Immediately following the interview, Amazon cut back to the Thursday Night Football crew.

Host Charissa Thompson gave each former NFL player – Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick – a chance to speak, and not surprisingly, they all sided with Hill.

Interestingly, multiple analysts praised Hill for taking responsibility for his actions, though I'm still not sure how that interview showed him doing that.

Richard Sherman started by saying that "as a black man" he was "taught at a young age to put [his] arms on the [steering] wheel" and give the police his license and registration.

Let me just say: I am not a black man.

However, my father told me all of that when I got my driver's license. That's good parenting, regardless of the skin color of your child.

The idea that this "speech" is unique to black men is just patently false. Everyone should do those things when they get pulled over by the police.

I was also told to turn the lights on inside my car (at night), take the keys out of the ignition and place them on the dashboard.

Sherman then says that Hill admitted he could have done things better. Again, I don't think he actually did.

But Sherman wasn't the only one.

"I think it was impressive to really hear him own up [to his mistakes]," Whitworth added.

Did they watch the same interview that I watched? It really doesn't seem like they actually listened to what Hill said.

To me, it sounds like Tyreek Hill is saying what he thinks he's supposed to say, but it sure also sounds like he doesn't believe for one second that he did anything wrong during that traffic stop on Sunday.

In his mind, racist cops assaulted him because he's black. How could he take responsibility when that's his belief? He can't make himself not black, and he can't make the cops not racist.

That's why it doesn't sound like he's sorry for his ‘wrongs.’ He's not sorry because he doesn't think he did anything wrong.