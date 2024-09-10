Tyreek Hill Joins CNN, Host Refuses To Push Back Despite Hill's Incorrect Recounting Of Incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined CNN on Monday night following the release of the bodycam footage of his run-in with Miami-Dade police officers on Sunday. His attorney, Julius Collins, was also present for the interview in a separate location.

The first question asked by CNN host Kaitlan Collins was about Hill's version of events Sunday afternoon.

Hill maintains that he followed all the officer's commands even though the bodycam footage indicates that's not entirely true.

"Me being a father and me being a husband… I wasn't on that kind of energy, I was chilling," Hill said. "I was following rules, I wasn't moving fast because I got injuries."

It's odd for Hill to claim that he wasn't "moving fast" because he has "injuries" but he was on his way to a play an NFL game where he would later score an 80-yard touchdown. Perhaps his injuries don't affect him on the field as much as they affect him in his car.

Or, possibly, Hill isn't nearly as worried about police officers as he is about NFL opponents. There's no way to know exactly what he meant. And, we don't know because Collins never pushed back on Hill once during the entire interview.

That includes when Hill stated that he rolled down his window, as instructed, every time the police officer asked him to do so.

He also said the first officer that came to his car immediately started yelling that he was going "snatch" Hill out of his car, although that's not exactly how it happened according to the video, either.

Tyreek Hill tells CNN host Kaitlan Collins that he followed all the police officers' commands despite video showing the opposite.

Hill claims that when the officer threatened to "snatch" him out of the car if he didn't roll down his window, Hill responded, "Sir, my window is down."

At no point during the altercation did Hill use the term "sir" to address a police officer. In fact, the very first thing that Hill said to the police was "Don't knock on my window like that, man."

It also sounds like after the officer tells Hill to keep his window down, Hill begins to say "Don't tell me what to do." That's unclear because Hill's voice isn't heard after the words "Don't tell me…"

But Collins never asked Hill why he was delivering commands to the police or if he would change the way he acted, looking back in hindsight.

Instead, she lobbed softball after softball, and completely let the audience know whose side she was on. Not that she should have sided with the police, as a journalist she shouldn't side with anyone but just try to get to what happened.

But she clearly sided with Hill, as she allowed him to incoherently ramble as he recounted a story that was not supported by bodycam footage.

She even asked him "If you weren't Tyreek Hill, what do you think could have happened?"

That's an absurd question for a journalist to ask in this situation. Who cares what could have happened if he weren't Tyreek Hill? The story is that this happened, and it happened to Tyreek Hill.

Why are we spending time thinking about hypothetical questions when there's an actual event that took place?

Also, we have no idea what "could have happened" if he weren't Tyreek Hill.

For example, if he weren't Tyreek Hill but just a person that simply followed all the police officer's directions without being purposefully difficult, perhaps none of this would have happened. Maybe that person wouldn't have even gotten a ticket but just a warning.

We can play the hypothetical game all day, but it's meaningless. Kaitlan Collins has 10 minutes to speak with an NFL star about an incident with cops, and we're using a question to ask "what could have happened?"

Here's a hypothetical for Collins: what could have happened if CNN didn't decide to stop being a legitimate news organization? I'll give you some time to think about that while we move on.

Hill goes on to say that he might have been shot if he weren't Tyreek Hill. But he says the story could have been "Tyreek Hill shot outside Hard Rock Stadium" if he weren't Tyreek Hill.

That would be a weird headline if someone else was shot.

Hill says he wants to see "change" from everyone, but clearly doesn't want to see change in himself.

Before Collins lets Hill go, she references his post on X that said, "Let's make a change."

I covered that post previously, and guessed what I thought Hill meant by that post. Based on his answer to Collins, I was correct in that assessment.

"When I say ‘let’s make a change,' let's do it together. So, Miami PD, really all officers across the world," Hill said.

OK, so when he says "Let's make a change" he really means, "You guys need to change."

It's worth noting that Hill was kicked off his college football team for choking his pregnant girlfriend and punching her in the stomach.

He was later accused of breaking his son's arm, the same son that his pregnant girlfriend was carrying, when the child was 3 years old.

There was also a recording where that same girlfriend told Hill that his son was terrified of him and Hill responded, "You need to be terrified of me too, bitch."

The child abuse charges against him were later dropped.

Last year, Hill faced another assault allegation, this time from an employee at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach, Fla. Those charges were also later dropped after Hill reached a settlement with the victim.

In January, police were called to his home over a domestic dispute with his current wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who accused Hill of smashing an unlit cigar on her face.

The Dolphins receiver is also currently facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims Hill broke her leg on purpose during a "football lesson."

Perhaps if Hill is serious about all of us making a "change," he might want to consider making some changes to his pattern of abusive behavior.

After all, he said during the interview that his "purpose in life" is "bringing people together."

OK, Tyreek. Good luck with that.