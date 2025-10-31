Tua Tagovailoa Embarrassed Himself Before, During And After Blowout Loss To Ravens

I was a Tua Tagovailoa guy for so long. I hung on for as long as I possibly could. I stuck with him through the concussions and the injuries and the noodle arm stuff. I was right there by his side as he signed a mega contract last year that is now crippling the franchise. I knew he was the guy in Miami. I NEEDED him to be the guy in Miami.

He ain't the guy in Miami. I can admit that now. I'm man enough to admit my wrongs, and I've been dead wrong about him. He's cooked. He stinks. The Dolphins ain't winning a single thing as long as he's under center, Mike McDaniel's on the sidelines, and Chris Grier's in the front office.

Not one single thing.

Thursday night's blowout loss, at home, to the Baltimore Ravens was further proof of all of this. I could spend four hours today talking about just McDaniel and Chris Grier, but I'm instead going to lock in on Tua right now.

He was horrific during the actual game itself. He didn't put the team in the end zone … at ALL. They scored six points under his watch. Nice work!

But that was PEANUTS compared to the Tua I saw before the game … AND after the game.

What a run:

We have found yet another rock bottom

Oh my. It's so bad. It's all so, sooooooooo bad right now. I've seen a lot of dysfunction from Miami Gardens over the last two decades. Hell, it's all I've seen during my fandom. I'm 32. I missed the Marino years. I got the Harrington/Lemon/Beck/Henne/Rosen years.

Sure, I left some QBs out, but those are just the really bad ones right off the top of my head.

Point is, all I've ever known is dysfunction. So, when I tell you THIS is the most toxic Dolphins season I can remember, that's saying something. This makes me yearn for Bullygate! God, I miss Richie Incognito.

Speaking of …

Yes, PLEASE … reset this pathetic culture, Stephen Ross. PLEASE. But, he won't. We all know he won't. You saw him last night on the broadcast. Just sitting there with his stupid little binoculars, perched high atop Hard Rock Stadium in his suite while the miserable fans sat below with bags over their heads.

He doesn't care. Mike McDaniel is still employed today. Tua is still the quarterback, which, to be fair, isn't really Ross's fault. This dude never wanted Tua. I'm convinced of it. He wanted Lamar Jackson YEARS ago, and was told to kick rocks. Allegedly, of course. Wonder how he feels today?

And if he wasn't already pissed, wait till he sees that pregame Tua speech, and those postgame Tua comments.

Embarrassing.