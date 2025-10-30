Former Dolphins OL Says Team Has Given Up on Mike McDaniel

Miami drops another ugly primetime game, feeling the pressure to reboot ASAP.

The clock’s nearing midnight for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel after one of the uglier primetime showings in recent memory.

Baltimore had their way with the Miami Dolphins, dismantling McDaniel’s deflated squad, 28-6, dropping Miami to 2-7.

Former Dolphins lineman Richie Incognito didn’t hold back after Thursday night’s disaster, saying the team had officially quit on their coach and that owner Stephen Ross needs to rip off the Band-Aid … start fresh.

"I’ve seen enough. This team’s quit on Mike McDaniel," Incognito posted on X.

"Time for Mr. Ross to clean house and reset the culture."

Incognito isn’t hiding his feelings. After watching the Dolphins stumble through another lifeless performance, he believes it’s time for a shake-up, as this team clearly lacks a vision for how to win games.

One fan fired back, "You spelled Tua wrong," to Incognito after watching the former first-rounder deliver another textbook stinker.

Even Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks had strong comments on his team's outing.

"I felt like we played well defensively... turnovers, that kills you. Not capitalizing, not scoring when we could, giving them the ball back," Brooks said.

Dolphins ownership and the front office's reluctance to trade away players for draft capital also has fans pulling their hair.

Tua Tagovailoa was off-target all evening and looked lost on third downs, finishing with 261 yards through the air (25-of-40) and an interception.

Miami converted just 2-of-12 on third downs, further undone by a limp running game against a surprisingly vulnerable Ravens defense.

Poor Al Michaels sounded half-asleep in the booth as Baltimore ran away with it.

Meanwhile, Dolphins fans began groaning well before halftime, with Miami trailing 14-6 at the break.

The boo birds came out in full force as paper bags started appearing over fans’ heads, and Hard Rock Stadium faithful streamed toward the exits early.

This version of the Dolphins isn’t beating anyone, and even the ex-Phins are seeing a glaring problem.

Next up for Miami: the Bills.

