Donald Trump Reacts To 'Terrorists' Who Vandalized His Scottish Golf Course Being Caught By Authorities

A pair of golf courses owned by Donald Trump have recently been vandalized overseas. Authorities have reportedly caught the suspects who did significant damage to one of the properties, and the President has since reacted to the "terrorists" being apprehended.

In early March, Trump Turnberry, the world-renowned collection of courses in Scotland, was vandalized with graffiti with messages of ‘Fu-k Trump’ and ‘Free Palestine.' Several greens were dug up, and the clubhouse was covered with red paint. The vandals also wrote ‘Gaza Is Not 4 Sale’ in white paint near one of the greens.

The vandalism came shortly after President Trump suggested that the United States take over Gaza, which would force the relocation of Palestinians.

With the vandals reportedly in custody, the President wrote on Truth Social that he hopes to see them "treated harshly."

"I was just informed by Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland," he wrote.

"They did serious damage and will hopefully be treated harshly. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement."

Just days after Turnberry was vandalized, a group took aim at Doonbeg in Ireland, reportedly leaving Palestine flags across the property, while writing pro-Palestine messages in graffiti referencing the Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East while also digging up greens across the property.

The group Palestine Action took responsibility for the destruction at Turnberry and proudly shared the news of Doonbeg being damaged as well, despite claiming it was an "anonymous group" that damaged the Ireland course.

The group continued to blatantly threaten Trump's properties in another post after Doonbeg was vandalized.

The Trump Organization purchased both Doonbeg and Turnberry in 2014.