Pro-Palestine Group Vandalizes Trump Golf Course Over President's Gaza Stance

Pro-Palestinians are not in favor of President Donald Trump's recent suggestion that the United States take over Gaza, which would force the relocation of Palestinians, and one group of vandals elected to voice its displeasure by vandalizing one of the President's golf properties.

Trump Turnberry, the world-renowned collection of courses in Scotland, was vandalized with graffiti with messages of ‘Fu-k Trump’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ a number of greens were dug up, and the clubhouse was covered with red paint. The vandals also wrote ‘Gaza Is Not 4 Sale’ in white paint near one of the greens.

The group Palestine Action took responsibility following Trump’s plans for the future of Gaza.

Palestine Action describes itself as a "direct-action network of groups and individuals operating to end complicity in occupation, apartheid, and genocide in Palestine".

"To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance," the group said in a statement.

Donald Trump purchased Turnberry in 2014. The Open has been held on the property four times, but has not returned since 2009, the year Stewart Cink defeated Tom Watson in a playoff in what was one of the most-memorable finishes in major championship history.

The R&A, golf's governing body that operates The Open, recently admitted to being too concerned with the "dialogue" around the President to bring the championship back to Turnberry.

"The position at the moment, in respect of Turnberry, is that we will not be taking events there until we’re comfortable that the whole dialogue will be about golf," R&A chief executive Mark Darbon told The Telegraph.

"That is a situation we’re still not comfortable with, but that could evolve in the coming years."

Police in Scotland said they are investigating the incident.