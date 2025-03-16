Pro-Palestine Group Threatens Trump Golf Courses After Vandalizing Another One Of President's Properties

A pro-Palestinian group has vandalized two Donald Trump-owned golf courses in separate countries in less than a week's time, and now the group is threatening the President that there is more damage to come.

A group dug up greens at Trump Doonbeg in Ireland, reportedly left Palestine flags across the property, and wrote pro-Palestine messages in graffiti that referenced the Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East. The destruction came just hours after President Trump hosted the Irish Prime Minister at the White House during St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Trump specifically mentioned that he hoped to meet the Prime Minister at Doonbeg in the near future.

The Trump Organization purchased Doonbeg in 2014.

The act of vandalism in Ireland came just days after Trump Turnberry was damaged in Scotland. The group vandalized the property with graffiti with messages of ‘Fu-k Trump’ and ‘Free Palestine,’ while some greens were dug up, and the clubhouse was covered with red paint.

The vandals also wrote ‘Gaza Is Not 4 Sale’ in white paint near one of the greens at Turnberry, which the Trump Organization purchased in 2014.

The group Palestine Action took responsibility for the destruction at Turnberry and proudly shared the news of Doonbeg being damaged as well, despite claiming it was an "anonymous group" that damaged the Ireland course.

"Whilst Trump continues to plan and commit war crimes against the Palestinian people, know that no amount of police protection will stop us," the group wrote on social media after the damage done to Turnberry.

The group continued to blatantly threaten the President's properties in another post after Doonbeg was vandalized.

Pro-Palestinians are not in favor of President Trump's recent suggestion that the United States take over Gaza, which would force the relocation of Palestinians.