Trump Jokes About Playing In World Cup: 'I Look Good In Shorts'

There have been plenty of surprises in President Donald Trump's second term, even though we're only about seven months into it, but I think I may have just picked up on one of the biggest.

The president might be becoming a soccer guy.

I know, I was stunned too.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

On Friday, President Trump announced that the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 5.

That, of course, is an exciting time as we'll get a sense for how the Stars and Stripes might fare in the tournament — which the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico — once we see who will be in their group.

It's also big because this will be the first edition of the tournament with an expanded 48-team field.

While this was a big piece of news, the President seemed really fired up about it, even joking that he might suit up and hop on the pitch.

"I may play," Trump joked after being asked if he would be involved in the event at the Kennedy Center. I mean, I see the money that these soccer players — we call it soccer — but I see the money that these soccer players are making, and I may try and play; I'm a very good athlete."

The President then pumped his son Eric's athletic tires, before doubling back on joking about kitting up.

"I may put on shorts — because I look extremely good in shorts — and join in to play," he said.

Trump also took some photos with the World Cup trophy in the Oval Office, but I've noticed he's picking up soccer fandom faster than someone whose TV is stuck on ESPN Deportes.

Back in July, President Trump was on hand for the FIFA Club World Cup and celebrated with Chelsea after they won the championship.

Looks like someone who's digging soccer these days.

Who would've thunk it?