Trump Invites Volleyball Player Severely Hurt By Trans Opponent To Be Special Guest At Address To Congress

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will hold his first joint address in front of Congress since returning to the Oval Office. Among those in the crowd will be 19-year-old Payton McNabb, the former high school volleyball player who was severely injured by a transgender opponent.

The Daily Caller reported that McNabb will be a special guest of President Trump's and that he plans to specifically shout her out during the address while touting his recent executive order banning biological males from women's sports.

McNabb suffered head and neck injuries after she was struck in the face by a volleyball spiked by a biological male claiming to be a girl in Fall 2022. She has shared that she was left unconscious for 30 seconds and was left with a brain bleed, a traumatic brain injury, partial paralysis, and loss of peripheral vision on her right side.

Pamela McNabb, Payton's mother, wrote about her daughter's injuries and the journey she and her family faced in the aftermath.

The weeks and months that followed Payton’s injury are a blur of emotions," Pamela wrote for Fox News. "I became a full-time caretaker for my then 17-year-old, who had always been able and independent. Seemingly overnight, Payton began to struggle with everything. She suffered from debilitating head and neck pain, couldn’t drive, and had to be assisted in school as she worked to relearn basic cognitive processes."

"A few months after her injury, Payton started falling into a deep depression," she continued. "With permission from her doctor, we encouraged her to return to sports — slowly and with a lot of caution. She rejoined her school’s basketball team, and though it took weeks for her to adjust to her new physical limitations, that struggle is what Payton needed. She fell a lot, played with tremendous amounts of physical pain, and she was visibly confused at times. There were a lot of tears and frustration, but she was determined to not have anything else taken from her."

In April 2023, Payton explained that she was still healing from partial paralysis and impaired vision. She is currently in college while working with the Independent Women's Forum on getting legislation passed at the state level to ban biological males from competing in women's sports.