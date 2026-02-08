Trump Calls Bill Belichick's Hall Of Fame Snub 'Inappropriate' While Hinting At What Cost Him First Ballot

President Donald Trump – just like the overwhelming majority of NFL fans – believes former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick should have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The President also isn't afraid to insinuate what, or in this case, who, may have kept the legendary coach from becoming a first ballot Hall of Famer.

President Trump was asked about Belichick's snub during a sitdown with ‘NBC Nightly News’ in the lead-up to Sunday's Super Bowl and didn't just call the situation "terrible," but "inappropriate" as well.

"I thought it was terrible," Trump said. "I mean, he’s won so much, won so many Super Bowls. Great coach. Became a little bit controversial, I guess, after that, this little period after that. During it, he was just a great coach. I thought it was very inappropriate."

"It’s like what have you done for me lately?" the President continued. "Well, you know, you have a great career and he has had a little bit of a controversial year and a half, two years maybe. But, what difference does that make? No, he should’ve, he should be in there right at the top."

That "controversial" run over the last two years for Belichick that the President is alluding to almost certainly has to be about the coach's current relationship with Jordon Hudson, who is 49 years younger than the 73-year-old.

‘Deflategate’ and ‘Spygate’ undoubtedly swayed many Hall of Fame voters as well, but the President of the United States hinting at Belichick's much younger partner having something to do with it is certainly something. Others in the NFL world are thinking it; President Trump just said it out loud.

President Trump's comments to NBC weren't the first he shared about Belichick's Hall of Fame snub.

After the shocking decision came down, he jumped on Truth Social to share his thoughts.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and watchable "Sissy" kickoff rule that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Trump wrote on the app. "Both are ridiculous and should be overturned."

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach and three-time AP Coach of the Year, needed 40 of 50 votes to be elected into the Hall, yet, at least 11 selectors voted against him.